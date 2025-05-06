Reinier de Ridder believes he has a “good shot” at beating Khamzat Chimaev after training with him

Reinier de Ridder is confident he would be able to hand Khamzat Chimaev his first career loss after handing Bo Nickal his first defeat.

De Ridder pulled off an upset win on Saturday as he scored a TKO win over Nickal at UFC Des Moines. It was a stunning result that should get the de Ridder a top-10, if not a top-five, opponent next.

After the win, de Ridder called out Sean Strickland. Although his focus is on that, he knows he could also be closing in on a fight against Khamzat Chimaev, which he thinks he’d do well in.

“That’s one that I see happening pretty quickly. I know we’ve had some rounds together. I think I have a good shot in a fight (with Chimaev),” de Ridder said to Submission Radio.

Although Chimaev is undefeated, de Ridder believes he’d be able to have success against him. He believes fighters get overwhelmed by his aggression and grappling. But Reinier de Ridder is confident he would be able to deal with it and have success.