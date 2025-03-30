UFC Mexico City Results: Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Vince Morales (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Mexico City results, including the bantamweight bout between Raul Rosas Jr. and Vince Morales.

Rosas Jr. (10-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision win over Aori Qileng at UFC 306 this past September in Las Vegas. ‘El Niño Problema’ has gone 4-1 since joining the UFC ranks in December of 2022.

Meanwhile, Vince Morales (16-9 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The 34-year-old American is coming off back-to-back decision losses to Elijah Smith and Taylor Lapilus. Prior to those setbacks, ‘Vandetta’ had strung together a 5-fight winning streak.

Round one of this bantamweight contest begins and Vince Morales quickly takes the center of the Octagon. Raul Rosas Jr. with a nice kick to the body and then a low kick. He shoots in for a takedown, but Morales defends with ease. A nice jab and then a pair of hooks from ‘El Nino Problema’. He shoots in and scores a big takedown. Rosas Jr. is working from side control right in the center of the cage. He looks for an armbar, but Morales recognizes it and defends. Raul traps an arm and looks to move to full mount. Vince keeps him in side control and then scoots to full guard. Rosas Jr. passes to half guard. Two minutes remain in the opening round. Vince Morales gives up his back. Raul Rosas Jr. locks in a hook and attempts to secure a second. Morales is doing a good job of defending. He sweeps out the back and is now back to his feet. A scramble ensues and now Vince is on top and in half guard. He looks to lock up a choke. Rosas Jr. survives to hear the horn.

Round two of this bantamweight matchup begins and Raul Rosas Jr. opens with a low kick and then a nice jab. Vince Morales answers with a solid right hand over the top. The fighters trade low kicks. Rosas Jr. feints with a front kick and then lands a jab. He follows that up with a good low kick. Morales counters with a nice right hand. He lands a body kick. Raul shoots in and scores a takedown. He immediately looks to take the back of his opponent. Morales is using the cage to prevent Rosas Jr. from flattening him out. ‘El Nino Problema’ forces him off the cage and now looks to take the back. He gets it and locks in one hook. 90 seconds remain in the round. The crowd chants “Raul”, but the hometown fighter is still struggling to get that second hook in. Vince Morales has done a great job of defending, but he’s losing this fight. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Vince Morales comes out aggressively. He likely needs a finish here. He doubles up on his right hand and then lands a good jab. Raul Rosas Jr. shoots for a takedown. Morales locks in an anaconda choke. He switches to a d’arce choke. This is tight. Rosas Jr. somehow escapes and ends up taking top position. He lands a nice hammer fist and moves to side control. Another scramble on the ground and Morales is looking for a leg lock. Raul Rosas Jr. pulls his limb free and gets back on top. He moves to the back, but Vince is now on his feet. Another scramble and Rosas Jr. is now on the back once again. Another chance for a submission for Vince Morales late, but he can’t get the finish and ‘El Nino Problema’ will most likely take home the decision win.

Official UFC Mexico City Results: Raul Rosas Jr. def. Vince Morales by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Rosas Jr. fight next following his victory over Morales this evening in Mexico City?