Raul Rosas Jr booked to face UFC veteran at UFC Mexico City

UFC star Raul Rosas Jr has reportedly been booked to face a UFC veteran in his return to the Octagon at UFC Mexico City on March 29.

At the age of just 20, Raul Rosas Jr has already accomplished some truly incredible things in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. From top to bottom, he has improved his game tremendously since making his way into the promotion – even through some of his setbacks.

RELATED: Raul Rosas Jr. requests the UFC provide him with a ranked opponent next: “I know I’m ready”

His most recent appearance came at Noche UFC aka UFC 306 last September. He was able to defeat Aori Qileng, extending his professional mixed martial arts record to 10-1. Now, the youngster is ready to take on an even tougher challenge, and he’s ready to push himself to the limit if that’s what it takes.

As reported by ESPN Deportes, Rosas Jr’s next task will come against Vince Morales.