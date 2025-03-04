Raul Rosas Jr booked to face UFC veteran at UFC Mexico City
UFC star Raul Rosas Jr has reportedly been booked to face a UFC veteran in his return to the Octagon at UFC Mexico City on March 29.
At the age of just 20, Raul Rosas Jr has already accomplished some truly incredible things in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. From top to bottom, he has improved his game tremendously since making his way into the promotion – even through some of his setbacks.
His most recent appearance came at Noche UFC aka UFC 306 last September. He was able to defeat Aori Qileng, extending his professional mixed martial arts record to 10-1. Now, the youngster is ready to take on an even tougher challenge, and he’s ready to push himself to the limit if that’s what it takes.
As reported by ESPN Deportes, Rosas Jr’s next task will come against Vince Morales.
Per sources: Raúl Rosas Jr. vs Vince Morales set for #UFCMexico on March 29
Rosas Jr set for Morales encounter
Rosas Jr will lock horns with Vince Morales at UFC Mexico City on March 29. Morales, 34, is a 10-fight veteran in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In his last two outings, he has gone 0-2, which left many wondering what the future would hold for him. As it turns out, he now has the opportunity to spin the narrative on its head if he is able to take out Raul.
Of course, that’s going to be easier said than done – but we’re excited to see how it all plays out.
What do you make of this match-up for Raul Rosas Jr? Do you expect to see him get the job done fairly easily? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!
