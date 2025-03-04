Former NFL player Austen Lane breaks silence following nasty KO loss at UFC Vegas 103
UFC fighter Austen Lane has broken his silence following his devastating knockout defeat that took place last weekend.
Austen Lane has done some incredible things in his career. In addition to being a mixed martial artist in the UFC, he also had a career in the National Football League. That, quite obviously, is more than a lot of people will accomplish in a lifetime.
However, last weekend, Lane was put to sleep in a nasty knockout loss to Mário Pinto. It was about as emphatic as it comes, and it now means that Austen has won just one of his last five fights.
In a post on Instagram, Lane opened up on what went down and how he feels about the defeat.
Lane releases statement on Pinto loss
“Last night was a hard lesson learned. Everything was going according to plan and then in the 2nd round I decided to fight outside myself, deviate from the game plan and foolishly chase a knockout. It cost me everything. My coaches had a winning strategy and mom preparation was there.
“I simply didn’t execute what I was supposed to do and that falls on me and only me. To everyone that supported me I appreciate you. I’m sorry I didn’t get the job done. To the people that want to hate it’s all good. I got nothing but love for you. This sport provided me peace when I needed it the most in my life and negativity from strangers will be the last thing to ever disrupt that peace.
“Life goes on, my son still thinks I’m the coolest person in the world and I’m loved by those who matter the most. So I’ll never have any room to complain or feel sorry for myself. The Sun will shine again. I’ll see yah when I see yah.”
