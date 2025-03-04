Former NFL player Austen Lane breaks silence following nasty KO loss at UFC Vegas 103

UFC fighter Austen Lane has broken his silence following his devastating knockout defeat that took place last weekend.

Austen Lane has done some incredible things in his career. In addition to being a mixed martial artist in the UFC, he also had a career in the National Football League. That, quite obviously, is more than a lot of people will accomplish in a lifetime.

However, last weekend, Lane was put to sleep in a nasty knockout loss to Mário Pinto. It was about as emphatic as it comes, and it now means that Austen has won just one of his last five fights.

In a post on Instagram, Lane opened up on what went down and how he feels about the defeat.