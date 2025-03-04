UFC fighters pay tribute after ‘best wrestler ever’ Buvaisar Saitiev passes away at age 49

UFC fighters have paid tribute to Buvaisar Saitiev, considered to be one of the best wrestlers of all time, following his death.

As many of you will now know, the great Buvaisar Saitiev has passed away at the age of just 49. In the eyes of many, he is widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers to have ever walked the face of the earth.

Throughout the course of his career, Saitiev was able to achieve some absolutely incredible things. In addition to six World Championship gold medals, he was also able to win three Olympic gold medals in wrestling at 74 kg.

Following the devastating news of his passing, many fighters have paid tribute to Saitiev, including some big names from the UFC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Islam_Makhachev (@islam_makhachev)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cejudo (@henry_cejudo)