UFC fighters pay tribute after ‘best wrestler ever’ Buvaisar Saitiev passes away at age 49

By Harry Kettle - March 4, 2025

UFC fighters have paid tribute to Buvaisar Saitiev, considered to be one of the best wrestlers of all time, following his death.

Buvaisar Saitiev

As many of you will now know, the great Buvaisar Saitiev has passed away at the age of just 49. In the eyes of many, he is widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers to have ever walked the face of the earth.

RELATED: Khabib Nurmagomedov backs Paul Hughes in Irish beef with Conor McGregor: “You are a real Irishman”

Throughout the course of his career, Saitiev was able to achieve some absolutely incredible things. In addition to six World Championship gold medals, he was also able to win three Olympic gold medals in wrestling at 74 kg.

Following the devastating news of his passing, many fighters have paid tribute to Saitiev, including some big names from the UFC.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Islam_Makhachev (@islam_makhachev)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Henry Cejudo (@henry_cejudo)

UFC stars pay tribute to Saitiev

Makhachev: “A legend is gone Condolences to all relatives and friends, we will miss you.”

Cejudo: “It’s hard to find words to describe how I’m feeling. He was a man that I looked up to growing up in the sport of wrestling. I remember winning and being part of the 2008 Olympic championship team and I was more honored to be there with him. A man that was poetry in motion at its finest, and in my opinion, the greatest athlete who has ever ever lived or walked on planet Earth.

“I would never Fanboy over anybody but Buvaisar. I was so honored of the times that I did get a chance to hang out as I had a permanent smile the whole day. Thank you for all the great years that you gave the Wrestling community and inspiring millions of people across the world.

“I can honestly say without @saitiev_74 I wouldn’t be the wrestler that I am today. Rest in peace, my hero, my legend and my great friend. 1975 -2025 RIP”

Khabib: “May Allah forgive you, brother. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends, patience to you.”

