MMA legend Randy Couture suffers significant injuries following crash during practice run

Randy Couture Recovering From Serious Injuries

Randy Couture was looking to compete in the NHRA through a Pro Mod program. Couture was hoping to compete some time this year following practice runs in the pro stock division.

Following Scag Racing’s announcement of the Pro Mod program, Couture expressed his excitement to begin a new chapter in his competitive journey.

“This is a new way to tickle that competitive spirit that I’ve had most of my life; a new place for me to get competitive and make a mark in racing.”

“I’ll bring all the things I developed as a wrestler and martial artist into this realm and see what we can do. I have no idea how it’s going to go, but I’m excited about the opportunities.”

Couture’s injuries are serious, but if he makes his expected recovery, he might continue his racing aspirations. After all, “The Natural” is a UFC Hall of Famer and an Army vet. Very few things in life have deterred Couture, and a car crash isn’t likely to stop him now.

Couture has been serving as a color commentator for PFL MMA. Back in 2021, PFL released a four-part documentary series, “The Story of Randy Couture.” The first episode aired on ESPN, and the entire series was made available on the ESPN+ streaming platform.