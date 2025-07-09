MMA legend Randy Couture suffers significant injuries following crash during practice run
Randy Couture suffered serious injuries following a car accident during an NHRA practice run in Kansas City.
TMZ reports that the MMA legend was airlifted to a burn center, as the accident led to first and second degree burns. The 62-year-old also suffered traumatic injuries and smoke inhalation. There is good news for “The Natural,” as he is expected recover.
Couture was set to make his racing debut for the National Hot Rod Association this year.
RELATED: RANDY COUTURE SHARES THE FAVORITE MEMORY FROM HIS LEGENDARY MMA CAREER
Randy Couture Recovering From Serious Injuries
Randy Couture was looking to compete in the NHRA through a Pro Mod program. Couture was hoping to compete some time this year following practice runs in the pro stock division.
Following Scag Racing’s announcement of the Pro Mod program, Couture expressed his excitement to begin a new chapter in his competitive journey.
“This is a new way to tickle that competitive spirit that I’ve had most of my life; a new place for me to get competitive and make a mark in racing.”
“I’ll bring all the things I developed as a wrestler and martial artist into this realm and see what we can do. I have no idea how it’s going to go, but I’m excited about the opportunities.”
Couture’s injuries are serious, but if he makes his expected recovery, he might continue his racing aspirations. After all, “The Natural” is a UFC Hall of Famer and an Army vet. Very few things in life have deterred Couture, and a car crash isn’t likely to stop him now.
Couture has been serving as a color commentator for PFL MMA. Back in 2021, PFL released a four-part documentary series, “The Story of Randy Couture.” The first episode aired on ESPN, and the entire series was made available on the ESPN+ streaming platform.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Randy Couture