Charles Oliveira explains what he should’ve done differently against Ilia Topuria

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 9, 2025

Charles Oliveira admits he made some mistakes in his title fight against Ilia Topuria.

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira

Oliveira and Topuria did battle in the main event of UFC 317. The fight hit the ground, but only momentarily. Once the action returned to the feet, it didn’t take “El Matador” long to put “do Bronx” to sleep with a right hand followed by a left.

In the aftermath of UFC 317, Oliveira said he didn’t execute his game plan at all.

Charles Oliveira Didn’t Stick to Game Plan

During an interview with Ag.Fight, Charles Oliveira said that while he prepared for Ilia Topuria’s standup, he didn’t implement his strategy (via MMAJunkie).

“I would change everything,” Oliveira said. “Not in my training camp, but in the fight. Everything I trained, I didn’t put into practice. I didn’t do anything I trained. He implemented his strategy and became champion. In reality, (the strategy) was to hit and get out, step on his knees, use hand sequences to be able to kick high to the head, maintain distance with my front kicks. I had trained a lot of calf kicks, a lot of knee stomps, not standing still. And then the fight started, I stood still, taking blows.

“There are things I should have done, but didn’t. … That’s what frustrates me the most. Having trained so hard for something and not having done it in the fight.”

Oliveira also said he believes Topuria is the hardest puncher he’s ever faced. He mentioned being able to withstand the likes of Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Michael Chandler, but “El Matador’s” punching power ended up catching him. What’s next for Oliveira remains to be seen, but many agree that he should take some time to fully heal before returning to the Octagon.

