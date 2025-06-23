Rafael Fiziev calls out Dan Hooker following big UFC Baku win

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev has called out Dan Hooker in the wake of his UFC Baku triumph over Ignacio Bahamondes.

Last weekend, Rafael Fiziev finally got back in the win column after three straight defeats. He was able to get past Ignacio Bahamondes and in doing so, he vaulted himself right back into contention in the UFC’s lightweight division. There’s still a long way to go before he can be viewed as a legitimate title challenger, but this is certainly a positive start.

There’s always been a lot of hype surrounding Fiziev and what he can do inside the cage. However, between injuries and two defeats to Justin Gaethje, there are certainly reservations regarding his long-term future.

In a recent media scrum, Fiziev decided to call out Hooker as someone he wants to face in his next outing.