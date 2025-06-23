Rafael Fiziev calls out Dan Hooker following big UFC Baku win

By Harry Kettle - June 23, 2025

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev has called out Dan Hooker in the wake of his UFC Baku triumph over Ignacio Bahamondes.

Rafael Fiziev

Last weekend, Rafael Fiziev finally got back in the win column after three straight defeats. He was able to get past Ignacio Bahamondes and in doing so, he vaulted himself right back into contention in the UFC’s lightweight division. There’s still a long way to go before he can be viewed as a legitimate title challenger, but this is certainly a positive start.

RELATED: Rafael Fiziev contemplates move to featherweight following loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 313: “They’ll be in trouble”

There’s always been a lot of hype surrounding Fiziev and what he can do inside the cage. However, between injuries and two defeats to Justin Gaethje, there are certainly reservations regarding his long-term future.

In a recent media scrum, Fiziev decided to call out Hooker as someone he wants to face in his next outing.

Fiziev wants Hooker showdown

“In my mind, first one after this tall guy is Dan Hooker,” Fiziev said at the UFC on ABC 8 post-fight press conference. “He’s another tall guy, and I like fighting against tall guys.”

“He’s a man. He’s a man. How many crazy fights does he have in there?” Fiziev said. “He deserves one more crazy fight. He has a place now (in the rankings). I don’t believe this place. When I lost to (Mateusz) Gamrot, I didn’t lose that place, really. It was an injury. So this place he now holds, I want to take it back if that’s OK.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you want to see Rafael Fiziev go to war with Dan Hooker? If the fight does happen, who would you back to pick up the win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

