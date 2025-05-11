Belal Muhammad releases statement after losing belt to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

By Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025

Belal Muhammad has released a short statement following his loss to Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315.

Belal Muhammad

In the main event of UFC 315, Belal Muhammad fell short. He aimed to successfully defend his UFC welterweight championship for the first time, but he couldn’t quite get over the finish line. He was beaten by Jack Della Maddalena in an absolutely gruelling affair, and although he had his moments, Belal just couldn’t really get his wrestling going in the way that would’ve opened up the path to victory.

RELATED: UFC 315: ‘Muhammad vs. Maddalena’ Live Results and Highlights

Instead, Della Maddalena showed great takedown defense, and he took over the fight on the feet. Muhammad even looked like he was close to being stopped in the fifth round, but he was able to hold on and ensure we made it to the scorecards. Now, he’ll go back to the drawing board and reflect on what he could’ve done differently as he pursues the opportunity to win the title for the second time.

As you can imagine, he wasn’t really in the mood to say a whole lot after being beaten and bloodied in Montreal. He did, however, take to social media in order to post the following message.

 

Muhammad reacts to defeat at UFC 315

“Allahs plan is the best plan Alhamdillah for everything Thankyou to all my supporters I been here before and I’ll be back”

Do you believe we will ever see Belal Muhammad return to another title fight at welterweight? Who does he need to fight and defeat in order to get that opportunity once again? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Related

Jose Aldo

UFC legend says something “needs to change” with judging after Jose Aldo’s loss

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025
Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC 315, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC 315 Bonus Report: Jasmine Jasudavicius one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

The Octagon returned to Montreal for tonight’s UFC 315 pay-per-view event, and 4 fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Jack Della Maddalena, Belal Muhammad, UFC 315, Pros react, UFC
Jack Della Maddalena

Pros react after Jack Della Maddalena dethrones Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 315 event was headlined by a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Jack Della Maddalena, UFC 315, Results, UFC
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315 Results: Jack Della Maddalena defeats Belal Muhammad (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Valentina Shevchenko, Manon Fiorot, UFC 315, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC 315 Results: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Manon Fiorot (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot.

Jose Aldo

Pros react after Aiemann Zahabi defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 315

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025
Aiemann Zahabi, Jose Aldo, UFC 315, Results, UFC
Jose Aldo

UFC 315 Results: Aiemann Zahabi defeats Jose Aldo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the featherweight contest between Jose Aldo and Aiemann Zahabi.

Benoit Saint Denis
UFC

UFC 315 Results: Benoit Saint Denis stops Kyle Prepolec (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the lightweight contest between Benoit Saint Denis and Kyle Prepolec.

UFC 315, Results, Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena, UFC, Valentina Shevchenko
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315: 'Muhammad vs. Maddalena' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

The Octagon returns to Montreal for tonight’s UFC 315 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena.

Rory-MacDonald
UFC

Rory MacDonald reveals he doesn't have "intensity" anymore for possible UFC return

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2025

MMA legend Rory MacDonald has admitted that he doesn’t have the intensity or desire necessary to return to the sport.