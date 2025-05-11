Belal Muhammad releases statement after losing belt to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

Belal Muhammad has released a short statement following his loss to Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315.

In the main event of UFC 315, Belal Muhammad fell short. He aimed to successfully defend his UFC welterweight championship for the first time, but he couldn’t quite get over the finish line. He was beaten by Jack Della Maddalena in an absolutely gruelling affair, and although he had his moments, Belal just couldn’t really get his wrestling going in the way that would’ve opened up the path to victory.

Instead, Della Maddalena showed great takedown defense, and he took over the fight on the feet. Muhammad even looked like he was close to being stopped in the fifth round, but he was able to hold on and ensure we made it to the scorecards. Now, he’ll go back to the drawing board and reflect on what he could’ve done differently as he pursues the opportunity to win the title for the second time.

As you can imagine, he wasn’t really in the mood to say a whole lot after being beaten and bloodied in Montreal. He did, however, take to social media in order to post the following message.