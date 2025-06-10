Just Scrap Radio Ep. 197 with Michael Chiesa and Shawne Merriman

By Cole Shelton - June 10, 2025

The 196th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Atlanta.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 197

We’re first joined by UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa (1:13). Next, Lights Out founder and former NFL star Shawne Merriman (15:55) returns to the show.

Michael Chiesa opens up the show to preview his UFC Atlanta fight against Court McGee. Michael talks about fighting a veteran like Court and whether or not this opponent surprised him. He then chats about not fighting in Seattle and whether or not that was disappointing to him. Michael gives his thoughts on the welterweight division and where a win on Saturday puts him.

Shawne Merriman closes out the show to discuss his Lights Out promotion and their event on Saturday, which features UFC veteran Curtis Millender in the main event. The former NFL star then talks about running a regional show and his thoughts on the state of MMA. He also discusses his future goals for Lights Out and where he sees it going. As a diehard Bills fan that I am, I also got him to give me his thoughts on the Bills and their upcoming season.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Michael Chiesa MMA Podcasts Radio UFC

