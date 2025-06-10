What’s next for the stars of UFC 316?

By Cole Shelton - June 9, 2025

The UFC was in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday for a solid UFC 316 card. The main event saw Merab Dvalishvili rematching Sean O’Malley for the bantamweight belt. The co-main event saw Julianna Pena defending her bantamweight title against Kayla Harrison.

Ultimately, it was Dvalishvili who beat O’Malley again, but this time he submitted ‘Suga’ to defend his bantamweight title. The co-main event saw Harrison submit Pena to win the women’s bantamweight title. Following UFC 316, here is what I think should be next for the stars of the event.

Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili was rematching Sean O’Malley in the main event of UFC 316 as he was looking to defend his belt for the second time. Dvalishvili was able to dominate O’Malley and sunk in a choke to get the win.

With the win, Dvalishvili should face Cory Sandhagen next. Although Dana White thought the Umar Nurmagomedov rematch should happen, he needs to get a win first, as Sandhagen makes the most sense.

Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley is now 0-2 against Dvalishvili, as he will have a hard time getting another crack against the champ. So, his future is murky as he could even move up to featherweight. O’Malley’s takedown defense was another issue, which is something he will need to work on.

Following the loss, if O’Malley stays at bantamweight, the UFC will likely try and give ‘Suga’ a winnable fight. A logical next fight is to face Rob Font, which could be a main card fight on pay-per-view. It would be a fun striking fight and one that O’Malley likely would be favored in.

Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison became the UFC women’s bantamweight champion on Saturday with a dominating performance against Julianna Pena. Harrison was able to take Pena down and control her to get the submission in the second round.

After the win at UFC 316, Amanda Nunes came into the Octagon to face off with Harrison. That is likely the next fight that will happen later this year or early next.

Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena lost her bantamweight title for the second time as she failed to defend her belt in either reign. Pena was dominated in the fight from start to finish and now will need to get multiple wins together to get another crack at the belt.

A logical next fight for Pena after UFC 316 is to take on Norma Dumont, who is closing in on a title shot. Dumont hasn’t fought since September, and this could happen later this year on a Fight Night card.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316

UFC legend warns Kayla Harrison against Amanda Nunes fight: 'I would retire from the sport'

BJ Penn Staff - June 9, 2025
Dustin Poirier, Kayla Harrison, UFC
Kayla Harrison

WATCH | UFC stars give new champ Kayla Harrison a hero's welcome at American Top Team

BJ Penn Staff - June 9, 2025

New UFC bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison is back home in Florida, and received a hero’s welcome from some of the top fighters in MMA when she returned to American Top Team.

Merab Dvalishvili, Alexandre Pantoja
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili open to fighting flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja: "People will be interested in this fight"

Cole Shelton - June 9, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili believes that a fight against Alexandre Pantoja would be one that the people would be interested in.

Joshua Van, UFC 316, UFC 317, MMA, Brandon Royval
Joshua Van

UFC 316 winner Joshua Van booked for lightning quick turnaround against top contender

BJ Penn Staff - June 9, 2025

Joshua Van has the opportunity to completely upend the UFC flyweight rankings in a few weeks time.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico
UFC

Joe Pyfer apologizes for calling Mexico a 'sh*t hole', but will still 'never fight there again'

BJ Penn Staff - June 9, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Joe Pyfer is sorry for the things he said about Mexico.

Julianna Pena loses to Kayla Harrison at UFC 316

Julianna Pena speaks out following UFC 316 loss to Kayla Harrison

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 9, 2025
Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje considering retirement if UFC doesn't meet his demand

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 9, 2025

Justin Gaethje might walk away from pro MMA competition if the UFC doesn’t grant his request.

Sean O'Malley UFC 316
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley made huge mistake in Merab Dvalishvili rematch, says top UFC contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 9, 2025

Did Sean O’Malley make a crucial error before he was ultimately submitted by Merab Dvalishvili?

Merab Dvalishvili weigh-in
Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White agrees that Merab Dvalishvili should be in the bantamweight GOAT conversation after UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 9, 2025

UFC president Dana White believes Merab Dvalishvili is in the greatest bantamweight of all time conversation after UFC 316.

Ben Askren
UFC

Ben Askren’s wife confirms he has been hospitalized with severe pneumonia

Harry Kettle - June 9, 2025

MMA and wrestling legend Ben Askren has been hospitalized due to a case of severe pneumonia, his wife has announced.