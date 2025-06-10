Joey Diaz was locked in during one specific fight at UFC 316

By Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025

MMA personality Joey Diaz was 100% locked in during the co-main event at UFC 316 last weekend – and that’s an understatement.

Joey Diaz

Over the course of the last decade or so, Joey Diaz has been one of the bigger personalities within the world of mixed martial arts. From cracking jokes with Joe Rogan to giving his own thoughts on the sport, he’s quite the character. He’s best known for his acting and comedy, of course, bit in the MMA realm, ‘Uncle Joey’ has provided us with a whole lot of joy.

RELATED: PHOTO | Comedian Joey Diaz gets BJJ promotion at 53-years-old

Weirdly enough, he doesn’t tend to be seen going to many pay-per-views these days. Whether it be due to chilling at home or just doing his own thing on fight night, Diaz isn’t often one of the featured faces when they show celebs in the crowd. At UFC 316, however, he was there in Newark to watch the action unfold on what proved to be an electric night of fights.

That led to one of the more amusing parts of the weekend as Diaz was caught, erm, let’s say enjoying the action.

 

Diaz enjoys Pena/Harrison co-main event

The co-main event of UFC 316 was pretty enjoyable from start to finish. It seems like Joey Diaz enjoyed it a bit more than the rest of us, and the masses have a few theories as to why.

“When that edible hit Uncle Joey.”

“20mg of Edibles doing its job on Unc.”

“That’s a face of a 50mg gummie.”

“Joey’s talking with his ancestors right now, and a goblin or two.”

Make of this chaos what you will, folks.

What are your favorite memories of Joey Diaz from his time in the spotlight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joey Diaz UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 197

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 197 with Michael Chiesa and Shawne Merriman

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2025
Kayla Harrison

What's next for the stars of UFC 316?

Cole Shelton - June 9, 2025

The UFC was in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday for a solid UFC 316 card. The main event saw Merab Dvalishvili rematching Sean O’Malley for the bantamweight belt. The co-main event saw Julianna Pena defending her bantamweight title against Kayla Harrison.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316
Demetrious Johnson

UFC legend warns Kayla Harrison against Amanda Nunes fight: 'I would retire from the sport'

BJ Penn Staff - June 9, 2025

All signs now point to a UFC super fight between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes in the very near future. However, not everybody is on board with the matchup.

Dustin Poirier, Kayla Harrison, UFC
Kayla Harrison

WATCH | UFC stars give new champ Kayla Harrison a hero's welcome at American Top Team

BJ Penn Staff - June 9, 2025

New UFC bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison is back home in Florida, and received a hero’s welcome from some of the top fighters in MMA when she returned to American Top Team.

Merab Dvalishvili, Alexandre Pantoja
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili open to fighting flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja: "People will be interested in this fight"

Cole Shelton - June 9, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili believes that a fight against Alexandre Pantoja would be one that the people would be interested in.

Joshua Van, UFC 316, UFC 317, MMA, Brandon Royval

UFC 316 winner Joshua Van booked for lightning quick turnaround against top contender

BJ Penn Staff - June 9, 2025
Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico
UFC

Joe Pyfer apologizes for calling Mexico a 'sh*t hole', but will still 'never fight there again'

BJ Penn Staff - June 9, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Joe Pyfer is sorry for the things he said about Mexico.

Julianna Pena loses to Kayla Harrison at UFC 316
UFC

Julianna Pena speaks out following UFC 316 loss to Kayla Harrison

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 9, 2025

Julianna Pena has issued a statement in the aftermath of UFC 316.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje considering retirement if UFC doesn't meet his demand

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 9, 2025

Justin Gaethje might walk away from pro MMA competition if the UFC doesn’t grant his request.

Sean O'Malley UFC 316
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley made huge mistake in Merab Dvalishvili rematch, says top UFC contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 9, 2025

Did Sean O’Malley make a crucial error before he was ultimately submitted by Merab Dvalishvili?