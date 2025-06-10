Joey Diaz was locked in during one specific fight at UFC 316

MMA personality Joey Diaz was 100% locked in during the co-main event at UFC 316 last weekend – and that’s an understatement.

Over the course of the last decade or so, Joey Diaz has been one of the bigger personalities within the world of mixed martial arts. From cracking jokes with Joe Rogan to giving his own thoughts on the sport, he’s quite the character. He’s best known for his acting and comedy, of course, bit in the MMA realm, ‘Uncle Joey’ has provided us with a whole lot of joy.

Weirdly enough, he doesn’t tend to be seen going to many pay-per-views these days. Whether it be due to chilling at home or just doing his own thing on fight night, Diaz isn’t often one of the featured faces when they show celebs in the crowd. At UFC 316, however, he was there in Newark to watch the action unfold on what proved to be an electric night of fights.

That led to one of the more amusing parts of the weekend as Diaz was caught, erm, let’s say enjoying the action.