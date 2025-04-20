WATCH | UFC legend Quinton Jackson threatens bar patron in heated confrontation

By BJ Penn Staff - April 20, 2025

UFC legend Quinton Jackson nearly got into it with a fellow bar patron over the weekend.

Quinton Jackson, Rampge, UFC, MMA

Jackson, who is known by the nickname “Rampage”, is a former UFC light heavyweight champion.

He recently attended a bar with a few of his staff, including his camera man. At the bar, a random patron seemingly shoved the former UFC star’s camera man. Unsurprisingly, Jackson did not take kindly to this affront on his compatriot.

Moments after the alleged shove, Jackson followed the perpetrator to the entrance of the bar and confronted him.

“Hey, did you just push him?” he asked.

The man then told Jackson that the camera man pushed him first. The UFC legend clearly didn’t buy it. He ended up issuing a stern warning to the man.

“He’s got the f**king camera, he didn’t push you,” he said. “Get the f**k out of here before I f**k you up, b***h. I watched everything. You a f**king b**ch. Don’t you ever touch my f**king camera man.”

The man then wisely left the bar, and may have narrowly avoided the beatdown of a lifetime as a result. Unfortunately, a seemingly uninvolved woman then decided to involve herself in the incident. The UFC star was quick to tell her what was what.

“He pushed this guy for no reason,” he said.

The woman briefly denied what Jackson was saying, but the former UFC champ had readily available trump card: the camera man’s cameras were rolling the entire time.

“I saw everything,” he told the woman. “It’s on f**king camera.”

Former UFC champ loses cool on bar-goer

See the entire exchange below, as posted by Jackson on social media, and clipped by Championship Rounds on X.

Rampage, who got his start in PRIDE, claimed the UFC light heavyweight title with a knockout Chuck Liddell way back in 2007. He defended the title once, with a defeat of Dan Henderson, before losing the belt to Forrest Griffin in what was a substantial upset at the time.

Jackson continued to fight in the UFC until 2013, then migrated to Bellator. He won his first five fights with the defunct promotion, but went 1-3 in his last four fights, most recently losing to heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko. He was briefly linked to a boxing match with former UFC rival Rashad Evans this year, but the plan fell through.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

