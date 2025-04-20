UFC champ Tom Aspinall teases ‘news coming’ as fight fans await Jon Jones fight

By BJ Penn Staff - April 20, 2025

Could Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones finally fight for the UFC heavyweight title soon? Well, according to some recent comments from Aspinall, it’s possible.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA

Jones is the former UFC light heavyweight champ, and is considered one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. In 2023, after years of plotting, he finally moved up to heavyweight, and claimed the vacant belt with a quick win over Ciryl Gane. Unfortunately, Jones has been extremely inactive as heavyweight champ. He has fought just once since winning the belt, battering a shopworn Stipe Miocic to a TKO win last November.

Jones’ inactivity forced the UFC to crown an interim champion to keep the division moving. Aspinall, from the UFC, claimed that title with a knockout of Sergei Pavlovich in 2023. He has been calling for a chance to unify the heavyweight title with Jones after since, but so far, has had no luck. In fact, Jones has been so against the idea that Aspinall defended his interim title with a knockout of Curtis Blaydes last year.

One way or the other, a fight between Jones and Aspinall is arguably the biggest one the UFC can make right now. And while it’s seemed like a long shot at times, Aspinall is now teasing big news.

Tom Aspinall hints at Jon Jones fight booking

“I know everyone wants fight news,” Aspinall said in a video posted to his YouTube channel. “But I do know what’s happening. I have been sworn to secrecy for a little bit, so stay tuned.

“There will be news coming, hopefully very soon.”

Do you think a Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones super fight will finally happen this year?

