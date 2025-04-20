Joe Rogan explains why it’s now or never for Conor McGregor’s UFC return

By BJ Penn Staff - April 20, 2025

Joe Rogan believes that Conor McGregor is running out of time to return to the UFC.

Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor

McGregor, the biggest star in MMA history, has not fought since a pair of stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021. While he was booked to fight Michael Chandler last year, he was ruled out of that fight with a toe injury, and has not accepted another fight since.

Now that McGregor is 36, Rogan believes it’s time for him to commit to a UFC comeback — if he intends to be competitive before he ages out of the sport.

“He had a broken toe before his fight against Chandler,” Rogan said on his podcast (via MMA Mania.) “I understand that. OK, why should you fight with a broken toe? Especially a guy who moves a lot like Conor, he relies on movement so much. Yeah, I get it. So heal that toe up. What’s that, two months? And so then you’re back in camp, and then you reschedule a fight, and then you fight again. But he didn’t.”

“Also partying, constant partying,” Rogan added. “All these legal problems that he has, scooting around on yachts, and driving around in a Lamborghini. He’s wealthy. What’s really sad is if he comes back when he’s like 39 or 40 and his body just doesn’t have it anymore.”

McGregor was recently found civically liable of sexual assault in Ireland. During the proceedings for that case, he admitted to cocaine use — the partying Rogan is alluding to.

That is not surprising, according to Rogan, but concerning for those who want to see McGregor fight again.

“When you hear guys are doing coke, that one’s the worst, that’s the one that deteriorates you more than anything,” Rogan said. “That’s a scary one for fighters too because the thrill of cocaine is exciting for people who like exciting things. Fighters are adrenaline junkies that like to be pumped up.”

“Conor seems to enjoy it which is one of the things that makes me bet he probably won’t come back.”

Joe Rogan doubts Conor McGregor ever fights again.

Given the factors at play with Conor McGregor, Joe Rogan doubts the Irishman will ever return to the UFC. If he does, though, it needs to be now, not later.

“No, I don’t think he comes back,” Rogan said. “Because he hasn’t come back yet, and he could have. If he really wanted to, he would have been back in the gym, had a fight scheduled, drug tested, clean, training, gone through a camp, and had a fight.

“If he does come back, it’s gotta be now,” Rogan declared. “At 36 years old. Now.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Joe Rogan UFC

Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Ireland

