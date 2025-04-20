Joe Rogan explains why it’s now or never for Conor McGregor’s UFC return

Joe Rogan believes that Conor McGregor is running out of time to return to the UFC.

McGregor, the biggest star in MMA history, has not fought since a pair of stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021. While he was booked to fight Michael Chandler last year, he was ruled out of that fight with a toe injury, and has not accepted another fight since.

Now that McGregor is 36, Rogan believes it’s time for him to commit to a UFC comeback — if he intends to be competitive before he ages out of the sport.

“He had a broken toe before his fight against Chandler,” Rogan said on his podcast (via MMA Mania.) “I understand that. OK, why should you fight with a broken toe? Especially a guy who moves a lot like Conor, he relies on movement so much. Yeah, I get it. So heal that toe up. What’s that, two months? And so then you’re back in camp, and then you reschedule a fight, and then you fight again. But he didn’t.”

“Also partying, constant partying,” Rogan added. “All these legal problems that he has, scooting around on yachts, and driving around in a Lamborghini. He’s wealthy. What’s really sad is if he comes back when he’s like 39 or 40 and his body just doesn’t have it anymore.”

McGregor was recently found civically liable of sexual assault in Ireland. During the proceedings for that case, he admitted to cocaine use — the partying Rogan is alluding to.

That is not surprising, according to Rogan, but concerning for those who want to see McGregor fight again.

“When you hear guys are doing coke, that one’s the worst, that’s the one that deteriorates you more than anything,” Rogan said. “That’s a scary one for fighters too because the thrill of cocaine is exciting for people who like exciting things. Fighters are adrenaline junkies that like to be pumped up.”

“Conor seems to enjoy it which is one of the things that makes me bet he probably won’t come back.”