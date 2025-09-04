Bampara Kouyate anticipates thrilling contest with Shadow Singha Mawynn: “It’s gonna be a tough fight”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2025

Bampara Kouyate respects his opponent’s abilities while remaining confident in his championship path. The French-Malian striker believes his strategic preparation will overcome Shadow Singha Mawynn’s dangerous elbow work and aggressive style.

Bampara Kouyate

He faces Shadow in featherweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The #2-ranked contender seeks to prove his worthiness for a title shot against divisional king Tawanchai PK Saenchai while the #3-ranked Thai aims to derail those plans.

Kouyate compiled impressive momentum through consecutive knockouts of elite opposition. His first-round destruction of Jo Nattawut at ONE 170 in January announced his championship intentions. Moreover, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative also scored a comeback finish over Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 23 last July.

The 30-year-old “Bambi” approaches each fight like solving a complex puzzle. For example, his tall frame and devastating high kicks create tactical advantages against shorter opponents. Kouyate combines physical tools with calculated precision that separates him from typical power punchers.

Shadow brings over 90 professional fights worth of experience into their title eliminator. Additionally, the former Rajadamnern Stadium World Champion has gone 5-1 in ONE Championship against elite competition. His knockout power and forward pressure present unique challenges for rangy fighters like Kouyate.

“He’s a very strong fighter. He has strong kicks, good hands, also. He’s very powerful. He’s going forward. He’s a technical fighter. He’s a good fighter. He’s top three in ONE Championship, so obviously he’s a good fighter. Everyone in the division is good,” Kouyate said.

“We never know with fights. It depends on a lot of things. All fights are different. But Shadow is a challenging fighter, that’s for sure. It’s gonna be a demanding fight. That’s why I had a very hard fight camp. I’m ready.”

Bampara Kouyate views matchup as strategic chess game

Bampara Kouyate approaches the Shadow matchup with tactical intelligence rather than pure aggression. The French national champion believes adapting his style to counter Shadow’s strengths will determine the outcome. Each fighter will attempt to exploit their opponent’s weaknesses while protecting their own vulnerabilities.

His calm demeanor masks intense behind-the-scenes preparation for this career-defining moment. Moreover, Kouyate treats every elite bout as an intricate problem requiring specific solutions. The fashion model turned fighter brings artistic precision to his strategic planning process.

“I’m gonna adapt my style to his style. That’s a goal of the fight camp. Fight camp and the fight is always like a chess game. For sure, for him, it’s gonna be the same. He’s gonna try to work on my weakness, and I’m gonna try to work on his weakness,” Kouyate said.

“Actually, I don’t know, but I think I can stop him or win by unanimous decision. In Muay Thai, you have a lot of techniques, so it could be elbows, could be punches, could be leg kicks, a lot of things.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Aung La N Sang, Brandon Vera, ONE Championship

Former ONE World Champions Aung La N Sang and Zebaztian Kadestam clash at ONE Fight Night 36

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 2, 2025
Shadow
Shadow

Shadow Singha Mawynn predicts explosive finish: "Someone is getting a knockout in this fight"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 2, 2025

Shadow Singha Mawynn expects fireworks when he faces Bampara Kouyate in their potential ONE World Title eliminator. The Thai striker believes his elbow work and finishing ability will prove decisive against the tall French-Malian contender.

Selina Flores
ONE Championship

Marie McManamon receives chance at redemption against Selina Flores at ONE Fight Night 36

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 2, 2025

Marie McManamon seeks to erase the memory of her promotional debut disappointment. The English-Irish striker faces dangerous newcomer Selina Flores in her most important career crossroads.

Ibragim Dauev
ONE Championship

Ibragim Dauev vows to control pace against Akbar Abdullaev: "Not going to play by his rules"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2025

Ibragim Dauev enters his biggest career test with unwavering confidence in his game plan. The undefeated Russian believes his approach will neutralize Abdullaev’s perfect finishing record and elite ranking.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali promises to show more than punching power: "I needed to switch my style"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2025

Johan Ghazali refuses to let recent setbacks derail his championship ambitions. The 18-year-old striker believes his tactical adjustments will pay dividends against experienced opposition.

Akbar Abdullaev Tang Kai ONE Fight Night 27

Akbar Abdullaev plans to use ONE Fight Night 35 as catalyst for Tang Kai rematch: "I don't have the belt, so I don't feel like a champion"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2025
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues backs Austrian teammate ahead of ONE Fight Night 35: "Now her time has come"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2025

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues sees championship destiny in her training partner’s immediate future. The ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion believes Stella Hemetsberger possesses every quality needed to capture strawweight gold against elite opposition.

Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga forced out of first ONE World Title defense: "It is heartbreaking"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2025

Denice Zamboanga suffered a crushing blow to her championship plans when medical issues forced her withdrawal from ONE 173. She must postpone her first title defense against Ayaka Miura due to health concerns beyond her control.

Asadula Imangazaliev
ONE Championship

Asadula Imangazaliev targets main roster contract with ONE: "He belongs at the highest level"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 27, 2025

Asadula Imangazaliev seeks the biggest victory of his undefeated career when he faces veteran opposition in his highest-profile opportunity. The Russian knockout artist battles Panpayak Jitmuangnon with a potential $100,000 contract with ONE Championship hanging in the balance.

Hu Yong
ONE Championship

Hu Yong gets ranking test against Sanzhar Zakirov at ONE Fight Night 36

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 27, 2025

Hu Yong faces his toughest assignment since joining ONE Championship’s main roster. The undefeated Chinese striker battles seasoned Uzbek contender Sanzhar Zakirov in a clash that could reshape flyweight title contention.