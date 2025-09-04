Bampara Kouyate anticipates thrilling contest with Shadow Singha Mawynn: “It’s gonna be a tough fight”
Bampara Kouyate respects his opponent’s abilities while remaining confident in his championship path. The French-Malian striker believes his strategic preparation will overcome Shadow Singha Mawynn’s dangerous elbow work and aggressive style.
He faces Shadow in featherweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The #2-ranked contender seeks to prove his worthiness for a title shot against divisional king Tawanchai PK Saenchai while the #3-ranked Thai aims to derail those plans.
Kouyate compiled impressive momentum through consecutive knockouts of elite opposition. His first-round destruction of Jo Nattawut at ONE 170 in January announced his championship intentions. Moreover, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative also scored a comeback finish over Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 23 last July.
The 30-year-old “Bambi” approaches each fight like solving a complex puzzle. For example, his tall frame and devastating high kicks create tactical advantages against shorter opponents. Kouyate combines physical tools with calculated precision that separates him from typical power punchers.
Shadow brings over 90 professional fights worth of experience into their title eliminator. Additionally, the former Rajadamnern Stadium World Champion has gone 5-1 in ONE Championship against elite competition. His knockout power and forward pressure present unique challenges for rangy fighters like Kouyate.
“He’s a very strong fighter. He has strong kicks, good hands, also. He’s very powerful. He’s going forward. He’s a technical fighter. He’s a good fighter. He’s top three in ONE Championship, so obviously he’s a good fighter. Everyone in the division is good,” Kouyate said.
“We never know with fights. It depends on a lot of things. All fights are different. But Shadow is a challenging fighter, that’s for sure. It’s gonna be a demanding fight. That’s why I had a very hard fight camp. I’m ready.”
Bampara Kouyate views matchup as strategic chess game
Bampara Kouyate approaches the Shadow matchup with tactical intelligence rather than pure aggression. The French national champion believes adapting his style to counter Shadow’s strengths will determine the outcome. Each fighter will attempt to exploit their opponent’s weaknesses while protecting their own vulnerabilities.
His calm demeanor masks intense behind-the-scenes preparation for this career-defining moment. Moreover, Kouyate treats every elite bout as an intricate problem requiring specific solutions. The fashion model turned fighter brings artistic precision to his strategic planning process.
“I’m gonna adapt my style to his style. That’s a goal of the fight camp. Fight camp and the fight is always like a chess game. For sure, for him, it’s gonna be the same. He’s gonna try to work on my weakness, and I’m gonna try to work on his weakness,” Kouyate said.
“Actually, I don’t know, but I think I can stop him or win by unanimous decision. In Muay Thai, you have a lot of techniques, so it could be elbows, could be punches, could be leg kicks, a lot of things.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship