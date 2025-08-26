Paul Hughes believes he will break Usman Nurmagomedov in rematch
PFL star Paul Hughes believes that he will break Usman Nurmagomedov in their planned rematch later this year.
Back at the start of the year, Paul Hughes challenged Usman Nurmagomedov for the Bellator/PFL lightweight championship. While many felt as if the Irishman would be able to put forward a solid effort, few could’ve imagined that he would push Usman all the way in the manner that he did.
Of course, there were immediately calls for a rematch given just how well Hughes performed throughout the course of the contest. Now, it’s been scheduled for October 3rd, as we finally get the chance to see the two absolute warriors battle it out for the second time.
In a recent interview, Hughes made it crystal clear that he believes this is his moment to really shine.
Hughes discusses Nurmagomedov rematch
“I’m going to break him,” Hughes told MMA Junkie Radio. “I will break him towards the end of this fight. Maybe I’ll clip him before that. You saw my last fight: a 34-second knockout. Of course, I have that capability. But what I truly really want to happen is break that man.”
“As soon as I win, I’m calling for the trilogy,” Hughes said. “You know that that’s exactly what I’m going to do. Come on, lads: I’m a competitor. There will be no questions asked. Once I get him out of there this time, it’s one each, and I need to make sure that I put it to bed once and for all. I’ll be calling for the trilogy.”
“I guess time will tell,” Hughes said. “I always approach it in a respectful way. That’s how I do business. But if someone comes at me, you best believe I’m coming back at them, and you’ve seen that with his management recently.
“There were some tweets that came back my way from his manager, and if you come at an Irishman with some insults, you best believe you’re going to hear something back. I’m always going to be respectful unless someone disrespects me.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Topics:Professional Fighters League (PFL)