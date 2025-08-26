Paul Hughes believes he will break Usman Nurmagomedov in rematch

PFL star Paul Hughes believes that he will break Usman Nurmagomedov in their planned rematch later this year.

Back at the start of the year, Paul Hughes challenged Usman Nurmagomedov for the Bellator/PFL lightweight championship. While many felt as if the Irishman would be able to put forward a solid effort, few could’ve imagined that he would push Usman all the way in the manner that he did.

RELATED: Paul Hughes is confident that his rematch against Usman Nurmagomedov will happen

Of course, there were immediately calls for a rematch given just how well Hughes performed throughout the course of the contest. Now, it’s been scheduled for October 3rd, as we finally get the chance to see the two absolute warriors battle it out for the second time.

In a recent interview, Hughes made it crystal clear that he believes this is his moment to really shine.