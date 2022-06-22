PFL’s Anthony Pettis not looking to retire anytime soon: “I don’t think about an exit plan”

PFL lightweight Anthony Pettis has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

‘Showtime’ is set to return at PFL 5 this Friday against UFC-veteran Stevie Ray. The return will be his first fight since his submission victory against Myles Price at PFL 3 last month. If Pettis scores a win over Ray, he will book himself a spot in the PFL playoffs.

The 35-year-old is in his second season as a PFL lightweight. His first season saw him go 0-2, losing to Clay Collard and Raush Manfio last year. His losing streak, combined with him starting his own MMA promotion last year, led many to think Pettis was on the backend of his career.

However, Anthony Pettis has no plans of hanging up the gloves at the moment. At a PFL media day, the former UFC lightweight champion discussed his MMA future. It’s safe to say that Pettis isn’t focused on the end of his run at all.

“I don’t think about an exit plan. I’m only 35 years old. I did so much early in my career that people just remember me from the beginning of the sport. When this sport became popular and social media just popped up, that’s when I was making my claim to fame. I’m still hungry, I’m still motivated, and I’m still training with some of the best of the world. I know my skill set. I still have a lot more to prove.” (h/t Sherdog)

Anthony Pettis continued, “This season’s all about redemption. Last year didn’t go my way. I still love this sport. I think fighting is something that I was born to do. I’m trying to go out there and get this third belt.”

