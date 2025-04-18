PFL star Dakota Ditcheva pleads with promotion to get her a fight: “Get me anything”

PFL superstar Dakota Ditcheva is not happy with the promotion as she’s searching for a fight.

Ditcheva won the PFL’s flyweight tournament as she beat former UFC title challenger Taila Santos by TKO in the finals. It was a stellar year for Ditcheva, who looked to become the face of the PFL. However, she last fought in November and has nothing on the books as he’s frustrated she doesn’t have anything booked.

“I’m gutted that I haven’t had anything just yet,” Dakota Ditcheva said to MMAJunkie. “I’m just like, get me anything. Literally I get it’s hard for PFL. They’ve put all the girls in the tournament. Now they have to find someone that’s going to give me a good competition. They can’t give me someone that’s just kind of signed to the PFL and doesn’t have much experience. It doesn’t make much sense. I’ve just beat Santos. Very easily.”

Given that Ditcheva is the champ, she isn’t in the new tournament, which is fine, but she just wants to fight. She also isn’t the only PFL fighter to get frustrated with the lack of fights as Patchy Mix, Corey Anderson, and Johnny Eblen, among others, have all called out the promotion to get fights.