PFL star Dakota Ditcheva pleads with promotion to get her a fight: “Get me anything”
PFL superstar Dakota Ditcheva is not happy with the promotion as she’s searching for a fight.
Ditcheva won the PFL’s flyweight tournament as she beat former UFC title challenger Taila Santos by TKO in the finals. It was a stellar year for Ditcheva, who looked to become the face of the PFL. However, she last fought in November and has nothing on the books as he’s frustrated she doesn’t have anything booked.
“I’m gutted that I haven’t had anything just yet,” Dakota Ditcheva said to MMAJunkie. “I’m just like, get me anything. Literally I get it’s hard for PFL. They’ve put all the girls in the tournament. Now they have to find someone that’s going to give me a good competition. They can’t give me someone that’s just kind of signed to the PFL and doesn’t have much experience. It doesn’t make much sense. I’ve just beat Santos. Very easily.”
Given that Ditcheva is the champ, she isn’t in the new tournament, which is fine, but she just wants to fight. She also isn’t the only PFL fighter to get frustrated with the lack of fights as Patchy Mix, Corey Anderson, and Johnny Eblen, among others, have all called out the promotion to get fights.
Dakota Ditcheva hopes she will fight soon
Although Dakota Ditcheva has nothing scheduled, she is hopeful she will get a fight soon.
Ditcheva has nothing booked still, and she points out she had a contract which says the PFL has to fight her. With that, she’s hopeful she will fight soon.
“They’re like, ‘Oh, we’re going to put you in at the end of the year.’ What if the champion doesn’t end up coming out of the fight clean? What if they’re injured?” Ditcheva said. “Someone who has fought three times, do they want to fight me at the end of the year? They might say, ‘Sorry, I’m injured, or I don’t want to fight this year, I’ll do it in January.’ That’s a whole year out for me. It’s testing for sure, but something will come.”
Ditcheva is 14-0 as a pro and coming off a TKO win over Taila Santos. She has notable wins over Chelsea Hackett and Jena Bishop.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
