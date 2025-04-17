Carlos Prates fires back at Ian Machado Garry after he claims he’ll “quit” at UFC Kansas City

By Cole Shelton - April 17, 2025

Carlos Prates has taken aim at Ian Machado Garry as the Irishman called him a quitter ahead of their UFC Kansas City main event.

Carlos Prates

Prates was supposed to fight Geoff Neal at UFC 314, but after the American had to pull out, the UFC pushed Prates two weeks to face Garry at UFC Kansas City. It’s a highly anticipated bout, and in the lead-up, Garry accused Prates of being a quitter and vowed to finish him.

Following his comments, Carlos Prates took to Instagram to fire back at Ian Machado Garry.

“We are here training while Ian Garry is on the Internet talking s***,” Prates said in a video posted to his Instagram. “You have a lot of free time. I’m here training. April 26, I’m gonna punch him in the mouth. Then, he’ll keep saying he didn’t have time to train Who was on the Internet talking shit? Asshole.”

It’s clear there is no love lost between Carlos Prates and Ian Machado Garry as the two do not like one another. Both men seem confident they won’t just win the fight. But, are also confident they will be able to finish the other.

Ian Machado Garry calls Carlos Prates a quitter ahead of UFC Kansas City

Ian Machado Garry has vowed he will finish Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City as he believes the Brazilian is a quitter.

“This is a video of Carlos Prates and his true fighting spirit, called being a quitter. He had just been beaten up all the rounds prior, put his hands up shakes his hands, says I’m done. And then just drops to the ground in absolute despair. He knows that deep down he’s not a fighter,” Garry said.

Garry has said he believes he will KO Prates as he thinks his striking is on the next level. Yet, from the Brazilian’s comments, he has full faith in himself.

Carlos Prates (21-6) is coming off a TKO win over Neil Magny. He’s a perfect 4-0 in the UFC with all his wins coming by knockout.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Carlos Prates Ian Garry UFC

