REPORT | Jake Paul set to box former WBC middleweight champ in his return to the ring

Jake Paul is closing in on his return to the ring.

Paul and his promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, announced they would be making a fight announcement on Friday. Yet, The Ring’s boxing insider Mike Coppinger took to social media to reveal Paul will return to the ring against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at cruiserweight this summer. The event will also not be on Netflix’s as Paul’s last fight was.

“Jake Paul is set to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at cruiserweight this summer, sources tell @ringmagazine. Mexico’s Chavez is the son of the Hall of Famer. JCC Jr., 39, defeated MMA fighter Uriah Hall on Paul’s undercard last summer, his first bout in 3 years. Won’t be on Netflix,” Coppinger wrote.

Paul will be facing a true boxer in Chavez Jr. who has fought some of the best boxers in the world. Where and when the fight will take place is to be seen; outside of Coppinger reporting it will take place in the summer.

Jake Paul (11-1) is coming off a decision win over Mike Tyson. Paul is on a five-fight winning streak as his lone loss came by split decision to Tommy Fury in his first fight against a boxer. Paul has notable wins over Anderson Silva, Mike Perry, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley twice, and Ben Askren.

Julio Cesar Chavez (54-6-1 and one NC) is coming off a decision win over Uriah Hall on the undercard of Paul vs Perry. The Mexican is the former WBC middleweight champion. He has notable wins over Andy Lee, Sebastian Zbik, and John Duddy, among others. He does have losses to the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Daniel Jacobs, and Anderson Silva, among others.