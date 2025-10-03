Conor McGregor brutally mocks Paul Hughes with four-word reaction to Irish star’s second loss to Usman Nurmagomedov

By Curtis Calhoun - October 3, 2025
Conor McGregor’s long-standing feud with PFL superstar Paul Hughes continued Friday on social media following Hughes’s rematch loss to Usman Nurmagomedov.

PFL superstar Paul Hughes’s rivalry with Usman Nurmagomedov, the cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, came to an apparent end on Friday as he lost by unanimous decision at PFL Champions Series 3. In an instant classic, Nurmagomedov fended off Hughes’s late rally to retain the PFL lightweight championship.

It was a disappointing setback for Hughes, who campaigned for a rematch with Nurmagomedov for months after their first fight earlier this year. One of the judges scored the rematch 50-45 in Nurmagomedov’s favor, at the protest of viewing fans.

After the disappointing loss, Hughes didn’t exactly receive encouraging words from his Irish combat sports colleague.

Conor McGregor mocks Paul Hughes following second defeat to Usman Nurmagomedov

Amid his rise to superstardom, Hughes and Conor McGregor have had an adversarial relationship. Hughes and Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor’s biggest rival, shared a classy moment after his first fight with Usman, prompting a wild tirade from the former two-division UFC champion.


In a since-deleted post to X, McGregor continued his tirade against Hughes after the latter’s second defeat to Nurmagomedov.

“Fart in the wind,” McGregor posted.

As of this writing, Hughes hasn’t responded to McGregor’s latest taunts.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC Octagon since injuring his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s plotting a comeback fight next year at The White House, potentially against Michael Chandler.

McGregor was supposed to face Chandler in the UFC 303 main event last year before withdrawing due to injury. He hasn’t earned a UFC victory since finishing Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov shared arguably the most bitter rivalry in UFC history. Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor at UFC 226 by submission, before a wild post-fight brawl broke out in and out of the cage.

Tensions haven’t lessened since their fight, as McGregor and Nurmagomedov have shared numerous barbs in recent years. In the meantime, it appears McGregor and Hughes won’t be exchanging pleasantries anytime soon.

