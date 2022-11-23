Jeremy Stephens aiming for KO win over Natan Schulte at PFL 10 in honor Anthony Johnson: “The guy knocked people out so they don’t f*cking move”

PFL lightweight contender Jeremy Stephens is itching for a knockout win this Friday.

‘Lil Heathen’ has been out of action since his victory over Myles Price in June. The back-and-forth win was a massive one for Stephens, as it snapped a seven-fight winless streak. He previously lost to names such as Yair Rodriguez, Calvin Kattar, Mateusz Gamrot, and Clay Collard.

The former UFC contender is set to return this Friday night at PFL 10. Standing opposite Stephens is the ever-entertaining Natan Schulte. ‘Russo’ is fresh off a decision win over Marcin Held at PFL 4 in June.

The pair are a key feature bout on PFL’s first offer on pay-per-view. The fight should be an entertaining one, but Jeremy Stephens is planning for it to be done early. In an interview with MMA Junkie Radio, the UFC veteran voiced his desire to get a highlight-reel knockout.

The finish would be great for himself, as he hasn’t gotten a knockout win since 2018. However, Stephens is also motivated to get the finish in remembrance of Anthony Johnson. A former friend of the UFC veteran, ‘Rumble’ suddenly passed away earlier this month at 38.

“I just feel like my soul is thirsty for a knockout,” Stephens stated. “‘The Heathen’ is just raging. With these performances and the losses, I really dealt with a lot, and the last fight was just getting the win. My coach even said, ‘I’ve never seen somebody so upset about a win.’ But that’s just the type of man I am. I want to go in there, I want to collect souls, I want to put people’s lights out and leave a legacy.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

He continued, “It’s not even about fighting. Look at my buddy Anthony Johnson. I’m just inspired by so many people’s lives that he touched and not even people are talking about his fighting. I mean, literally, the guy knocked people out so they don’t f*cking move, right? If there’s really somebody out there like that, it’s probably him that I always looked up to.”

As Jeremy Stephens noted, many lives were touched by Anthony Johnson. Several names, including former UFC opponent Daniel Cormier, have posted tributes to the former knockout artist since his passing.

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about PFL 10?