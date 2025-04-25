Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra signs with PFL, set to debut in May

Former Manchester United superstar Patrice Evra will be making his MMA debut.

The PFL announced they signed Evra, and he’s set to make his debut at PFL Paris on May 23. The event will take place at the Accor Arena.

𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Patrice Evra makes his PFL MMA DEBUT at PFL Paris on Friday 23rd May 🤯🤯🤯

⁰The former Manchester United and Les Bleus footballer will enter the SmartCage for the first time inside the Accor Arena in just four weeks time! I LOVE THIS CAGEEEEE! 🔥 @Evra… pic.twitter.com/TeAiuOlOrt — PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) April 25, 2025

“You guys should know by now: I love this game too!” Evra said in a statement. “I’ve performed on the world’s biggest stages, won every major trophy in football, but PFL Europe Paris will be an incredibly special night for me. I’ve been training alongside the best in the world for years, and they’ll also tell you I’m ready for this. I’m going to put on a show at the Accor Arena on 23 May, so come watch the spectacle.”

Evra was a captain for both Manchester United and the France men’s national team in his career. He’s widely considered to be one of the greatest full-backs of his generation.

Patrice Evra appeared in 734 career games between the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, and the French Division. He scored 24 goals, while he appeared in 81 games for France’s national team. He played in the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups for France, and also the 2008, 2012 and 2016 UEFA European Championships.