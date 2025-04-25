Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra signs with PFL, set to debut in May

By Cole Shelton - April 25, 2025

Former Manchester United superstar Patrice Evra will be making his MMA debut.

Patrice Evra

The PFL announced they signed Evra, and he’s set to make his debut at PFL Paris on May 23. The event will take place at the Accor Arena.

“You guys should know by now: I love this game too!” Evra said in a statement. “I’ve performed on the world’s biggest stages, won every major trophy in football, but PFL Europe Paris will be an incredibly special night for me. I’ve been training alongside the best in the world for years, and they’ll also tell you I’m ready for this. I’m going to put on a show at the Accor Arena on 23 May, so come watch the spectacle.”

Evra was a captain for both Manchester United and the France men’s national team in his career. He’s widely considered to be one of the greatest full-backs of his generation.

Patrice Evra appeared in 734 career games between the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, and the French Division. He scored 24 goals, while he appeared in 81 games for France’s national team. He played in the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups for France, and also the 2008, 2012 and 2016 UEFA European Championships.

Patrice Evra calls out former footballer for his debut opponent in the PFL

After Patrice Evra signed wiht the PFL, he called out Uruguayan soccer legend Luis Suarez to be his debut opponent.

“BREAKING: I’m officially training for my first fight with  @PFLEurope. They will pick my opponent… They asked who I wanna face. I said: Luis Suárez. I’ll pay out of pocket. He can even bite me,” Evra wrote.

Evra and Suarez feuded for years, stemming from a game in 2011 between Manchester United and Liverpool. There, Suarez allegedly taunted Evra with racist language and received an eight-game suspension as a result, and now Evra wants to settle the dispute in the cage.

Whether or not Suarez has any interest in fighting Evra in the PFL is to be seen. But, Evra will be compting at PFL Paris next month in what will be a highly-anticipated bout, regardless of who he fights.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Professional Fighters League (PFL)

