Joe Rogan explains what makes George St-Pierre ‘incredible’ compared to other retired UFC fighters

We’ve seen a lot of legendary UFC fighters retire in recent years. According to the promotion’s long-time commentator Joe Rogan, Georges St-Pierre is a little different from the rest of them.

Canada’s St-Pierre is considered one of the best MMA fighters of all time. A long-time UFC welterweight champ, he first retired after a controversial decision win over Johny Hendricks in 2013. However, he returned in 2017, to challenge middleweight champ Michael Bisping in a bid for a second title. St-Pierre won the title with a submission victory, becoming one of just a few two-division champs in UFC history.

There was some talk of St-Pierre returning to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov a few years later, but it never happened, and now that the he is 43, it’s clear his fighting days are over.

According to Rogan, St-Pierre is a little different from most retired fighters. That’s because he still routinely trains at the highest level, even with no competitive goal to meet.

Rogan got to talking about St-Pierre with comedian Joey Diaz on a recent episode of his struggling podcast. They began by recounting how, in his prime, St-Pierre would travel internationally to pick up new skills, often from unconventional sources.