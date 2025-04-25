Dustin Poirier claims he asked for Ilia Topuria in retirement fight but UFC ‘never entertained it’

Dustin Poirier will fight for a final time at UFC 318 on July 19, when he takes on his long-time rival Max Holloway.

On paper, Holloway looks like a perfect final opponent for the legendary lightweight Poirier. The pair have fought twice before, and while Poirier has won both encounters, both fights were entertaining. Furthermore, the two MMA legends are among the most beloved fighters in the sport’s history. It makes all the sense in the world.

That being said, Poirier apparently had two other opponents in mind for his retirement fight.

While he is happy to meet Holloway again, he revealed to MMA Junkie that he also asked the UFC for a tie-breaking trilogy with Justin Gaethje, as well as a scrap with former featherweight king Ilia Topuria.