Odds and prop bets released for Dana White’s appearance at Republican National Convention

UFC President Dana White is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention this week, and there are some pretty interesting prop bets available for his appearance.

Check out some of the bets available below via BetOnline/MMA Mania:

Will White mention President Trump attended UFC Event?

Yes: +200 (2/1)

No: -300 (1/3)

Total times White says “Trump”

Over/Under: 5½

Will White say “Donald”?

Yes: -120 (5/6)

No: -120 (5/6)

Will White say “Make American Great Again”?

Yes: +300 (3/1)

No: -500 (1/5)

Total Times White says “Fight(s)”, “Fighter(s)”, “Fighting”

Over/Under: 8½

Will White Mention a Current UFC Fighter’s Name?

Yes: +400 (2/1)

No: -700 (1/3)

Total Times White says “UFC”

Over/Under: 3½

What will White say First?

Ultimate Fighting Championship: -300 (1/3)

UFC: +200 (2/1)

White’s Primary Shirt Color

White: 5/2

Blue: 3/1

Black: 7/2

Gray: 7/2

Red: 7/1

White will speak on the final evening evening of the Convention this Thursday.

The UFC boss has been a friend Trump since 2001, when Trump allowed the UFC to promote events inside the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City at a time when the organization was still struggling to gain mainstream acceptance.

Since then, Trump has made no secret of his interest in MMA. The President recently welcomed former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington to the White House, and even attended the UFC 244 card in New York City late last year. He also added White to a special economic task force earlier this year.

White, meanwhile, spoke in Trump’s favor at the 2016 Republican National Convention, when Trump was first running for President.

“Donald championed the UFC before it was popular, before it grew into a successful business and I will always be grateful—so grateful—to him for standing with us in those early days,” White said at the 2016 Convention (h/t MMA Mania). “So tonight, I stand with Donald Trump.”

Along with Dana White, this week’s Republican National Convention will feature appearances from the likes of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who infamously pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home in St. Louis earlier this summer.

The Convention will conclude with Donald Trump delivering a speech to accept the Republican presidential nomination.