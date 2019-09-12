BJPENN.COM Radio Ep. 122 // Colby Covington | Al Iaquinta

Colby Covington returns to address the title situation regarding Kamaru Usman, and respond to Jorge Masvidal’s verbal assault from earlier this week. Covington was expected to face Usman at UFC 244 in November at Madison Square Garden following his dominate performance against Robbie Lawler. However, after being offered the fight with an unappealing payday attached, Colby refuted the UFC’s offer and attempted to enter negotiations. Unwilling to do so, the UFC instead booked Masvidal vs Diaz for the main event at UFC 244. Leaving Covington without his title fight, and prompting him to take jabs at his former friend on social media. As this situation continues to escalate at a furious pace, we’ll hear Covington’s response to Masvidal’s recent tirade and a whole lot more.

Al Iaquinta closes out this episode as he previews his upcoming showdown with Dan Hooker at UFC 243 in Australia. Coming off a hard-fought loss to Donald Cerrone in May, Iaquinta now looks to show the lightweight division that he’s not only an incredibly tough competitor, but a skillful one at that. We’ll breakdown the matchup against Hooker, hear Al’s thoughts on the current title picture at 155 pounds, and where he fits into the mix. Still being arguably the toughest matchup Nurmagomedov has faced to date, we’ll also hear Iaquinta’s assessment of Dustin Porier’s performance over the weekend, and what Al believes it will take to dethrone Khabib.

Be sure to subscribe and share!

PODCASTS //

Homepage

YouTube

iTunes

Stitcher

TuneIn