Dan Hardy believes Henry Cejudo is the best ever champ-champ in UFC history.

Since Conor McGregor became the first promotional ‘champ champ’ at UFC 205, many fighters wanted to do just that. Some have accomplished the lofty goal, while others have failed in their respective attempts.

The likes of Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo currently hold two titles, while Daniel Cormier held the light heavyweight and heavyweight belts last summer.

T.J. Dillashaw also tried to become a champ-champ in January of 2019, but failed in his attempt to dethrone flyweight champion Henry Cejudo.

Why Dan Hardy believes ‘Triple C’ is the best champ-champ in UFC history is simple. He says who he had to beat to win the titles is better than anyone else.

“I’m going to upset people with this. I’m going to have to go with Henry Cejudo,” Dan Hardy said on his YouTube channel. “I know, I know, a lot of people are going to be annoyed about that. My argument is winning the first [flyweight] title against Demetrious Johnson was very impressive.

“And then obviously his second one [against Moraes] was a big challenge as well. So I feel like he’s had the two toughest tests. I think his competition level for the championship belts has been higher than anybody else so Henry Cejudo is my pick.”

Henry Cejudo’s recent run is very impressive as Dan Hardy pointed out. He beat one of the best of all-time in Demetrious Johnson and then knocked out T.J. Dillashaw in just 32 seconds, which was followed by a knockout win over Marlon Moraes at UFC 238.

The other champ-champ’s could have a case themselves, but Dan Hardy believes it is Henry Cejudo due to his strength of schedule.

