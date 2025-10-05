Petr Yan calls for rematch with Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 320

By Harry Kettle - October 5, 2025
Petr Yan

UFC bantamweight contender Petr Yan has made it clear that he wants to fight Merab Dvalishvili in his next outing.

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili was as impressive as ever at UFC 320 last night. He defeated Cory Sandhagen to successfully defend his UFC bantamweight championship for the third time and now, fans are already starting to look ahead to what could be next for him. On paper, it doesn’t seem as if there are any immediate challenges that lie in front of him – but Petr Yan disagrees with that assessment.

RELATED: Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320

Dvalishvili himself has said that he’s interested in a Yan rematch, a few years on from their first meeting which was fairly one-sided in favor of Merab. Of course, Yan is easily one of the most intriguing fighters in the bantamweight division, and you’d have to imagine he has made significant changes that would help guide him to a closer result.

In a recent tweet, Yan made it known that he is eager to face off against Dvalishvili, perhaps as soon as December which is when Merab wants to get back in there.

Yan calls out Dvalishvili for title rematch

“Good effort from Cory, but Merab was better. Can’t wait to test him next #ufc320”

Even if you aren’t a big fan of either guy, it’s hard to see this one being anything other than an incredibly fun, technical affair.

If we do see the rematch between these two warriors, who would you back to pick up the victory and why? Let us know your thoughts on this one and the UFC 320 card as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

