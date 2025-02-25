UFC color commentator ‘pissed off’ at Nikolay Veretennikov over UFC Seattle post-fight fiasco

By Fernando Quiles - February 25, 2025

One UFC commentator remains puzzled by the actions of Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC Seattle.

Nikolay Veretennikov shoves Austin Vanderford at UFC Seattle

Veretennikov was featured on the preliminary portion of the card against UFC debutant Austin Vanderford. Things didn’t go Veretennikov’s way, as he was stopped in the second round via TKO. It didn’t take long for Veretennikov to protest the stoppage, but he didn’t solely take his frustration out on the referee. He shoved Vanderford from behind as he was celebrating, prompting the former Bellator fighter to shove him back before flipping two birds.

In the aftermath of the post-fight fiasco, Paul Felder is none too pleased with Veretennikov’s antics.

RELATED: AUSTIN VANDERFORD ISN’T HOLDING GRUDGE WITH NIKOLAY VERETENNIKOV DESPITE UFC SEATTLE ANTICS

Paul Felder Reflects on Nikolay Veretennikov’s Post-Fight Shove

Paul Felder was at the commentary desk for UFC Seattle and witnessed Veretennikov’s indiscretion live. During an appearance on the “Believe You Me Podcast,” Felder didn’t hold back when discussing the post-fight debacle.

“I just didn’t understand that,” Felder said. “That really pissed me off and I like that guy, but you weren’t necessarily intelligently defending yourself. Your arm was pinned, you were eating some big shots but even so, even if you thought that you shouldn’t have been stopped and you had more to give, no problem my man. You can be pissed all you want, you pushed the wrong guy though.

“Austin Vanderford only was doing his job in there and that was ground-and-pounding and trying to get the finish. You knew he was going to wrestle you. So, if you’re mad about that then unfortunately, we said this time and time again, then you’re in the wrong sport. If you’re upset, you’re upset at the ref for stopping it. What are you upset at Austin, like, what did he do other than beat you?”

UFC CEO Dana White has said that Veretennikov will not be punished for his antics. White told reporters that he didn’t feel a shove warranted disciplinary consequences. Austin Vanderford has said that he doesn’t have any lingering beef with his former foe, but he doesn’t think he’s UFC material.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paul Felder UFC

Related

Aaron Pico

Former UFC star blasts PFL over Aaron Pico contract debacle: 'Let the f****** kid go'

Fernando Quiles - February 25, 2025
Darren Till
UFC

Darren Till reiterates desire to make UFC comeback

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has reiterated his desire to return to the promotion, and mixed martial arts as a whole.

Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Dana White discusses UFC signing Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

UFC president Dana White has spoken candidly about the promotion’s decision to sign Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull to a contract.

Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker
Justin Gaethje

Two top UFC lightweights offer to step in for Dan Hooker against Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

Two top UFC lightweights have offered to step in and fight Justin Gaethje in place of Dan Hooker at UFC 313 next month.

Dan Hooker
Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker confirms he is out of UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

UFC star Dan Hooker has announced that he is out of his scheduled UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 191

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 191 with John Castaneda and Austen Lane

Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025
Song Yadong, Henry Cejudo
Song Yadong

What's next for Song Yadong and Henry Cejudo after UFC Seattle?

Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025

The UFC was in Seattle, Washington on Saturday for UFC Seattle. The main event saw Song Yadong take on Henry Cejudo in a pivotal bantamweight bout.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler finally casts doubt on Conor McGregor ever fighting again: "I wouldn't put money on it"

Josh Evanoff - February 24, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler wouldn’t bet on Conor McGregor fighting again.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier reveals retirement fight is targeted for this summer in New Orleans: "It would be incredible"

Josh Evanoff - February 24, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is continuing to work for his retirement fight.

Michael Chandler, Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Michael Chandler reacts to Patricio Pitbull's decision to join the UFC: "If he plays his cards right..."

Josh Evanoff - February 24, 2025

Lightweight contender Michael Chandler is happy to see Patricio Pitbull in the UFC.