UFC color commentator ‘pissed off’ at Nikolay Veretennikov over UFC Seattle post-fight fiasco

Paul Felder Reflects on Nikolay Veretennikov’s Post-Fight Shove

Paul Felder was at the commentary desk for UFC Seattle and witnessed Veretennikov’s indiscretion live. During an appearance on the “Believe You Me Podcast,” Felder didn’t hold back when discussing the post-fight debacle.

“I just didn’t understand that,” Felder said. “That really pissed me off and I like that guy, but you weren’t necessarily intelligently defending yourself. Your arm was pinned, you were eating some big shots but even so, even if you thought that you shouldn’t have been stopped and you had more to give, no problem my man. You can be pissed all you want, you pushed the wrong guy though.

“Austin Vanderford only was doing his job in there and that was ground-and-pounding and trying to get the finish. You knew he was going to wrestle you. So, if you’re mad about that then unfortunately, we said this time and time again, then you’re in the wrong sport. If you’re upset, you’re upset at the ref for stopping it. What are you upset at Austin, like, what did he do other than beat you?”

UFC CEO Dana White has said that Veretennikov will not be punished for his antics. White told reporters that he didn’t feel a shove warranted disciplinary consequences. Austin Vanderford has said that he doesn’t have any lingering beef with his former foe, but he doesn’t think he’s UFC material.