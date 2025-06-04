Patricio Pitbull reportedly booked for second UFC fight against fan favorite at UFC 318

By Harry Kettle - June 4, 2025

Patricio Pitbull will reportedly square off against Dan Ige at UFC 318, which is set to go down on July 19 in New Orleans.

Patricio Pitbull, UFC, MMA, UFC 314

For the longest time, fight fans were wondering what would happen if we got the chance to see Patricio Pitbull step into the Octagon and compete for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Recently, we received an answer as he made the jump to battle it out with Yair Rodriguez. Unfortunately for his fans, he wasn’t quite able to get the job done in what proved to be a tough first outing.

RELATED: Dan Ige explains why he wants Patricio Pitbull after UFC 314 win

Given that he’s about to turn 38 years of age, there was a thought that it could just be a ‘one and done’ for Pitbull. After all, he’s already achieved a great deal in the sport, largely during his tenure with Bellator.

As it turns out, that seemingly won’t be the case. As per a report from Leo Guimaraes, we are going to see Pitbull once again – against Dan Ige this summer in Louisiana.

 

Pitbull set for tough Ige challenge

Ironically enough, this is the fight that Ige actually called for following his last win inside the cage. For Pitbull, this is another interesting test – and if he can come away with it as the victor, there’s every chance he can vault himself back into title contention. That may sound silly, but given his name value, it’s certainly a possibility.

What do you believe is going to happen when Patricio Pitbull steps in there to tussle it out with Dan Ige? Do you anticipate that he will have an extended run in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

