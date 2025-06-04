Patricio Pitbull reportedly booked for second UFC fight against fan favorite at UFC 318

Patricio Pitbull will reportedly square off against Dan Ige at UFC 318, which is set to go down on July 19 in New Orleans.

For the longest time, fight fans were wondering what would happen if we got the chance to see Patricio Pitbull step into the Octagon and compete for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Recently, we received an answer as he made the jump to battle it out with Yair Rodriguez. Unfortunately for his fans, he wasn’t quite able to get the job done in what proved to be a tough first outing.

Given that he’s about to turn 38 years of age, there was a thought that it could just be a ‘one and done’ for Pitbull. After all, he’s already achieved a great deal in the sport, largely during his tenure with Bellator.

As it turns out, that seemingly won’t be the case. As per a report from Leo Guimaraes, we are going to see Pitbull once again – against Dan Ige this summer in Louisiana.