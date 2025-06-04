Sean O’Malley names the hardest-hitting opponent he’s faced in the UFC

Former UFC champion Sean O’Malley has named the hardest-hitting opponent he’s faced in the promotion.

This weekend, Sean O’Malley will attempt to do what a lot of ex-champions have struggled to do in the Ultimate Fighting Championship – win back their gold. He’ll try and do so against the man who took it from him last year, Merab Dvalishvili. While ‘The Machine’ is widely considered to be the favorite, everyone knows that ‘Suga’ possesses the kind of power and precision that can change a fight at any given moment.

In essence, this is a must-watch fight. Of course, that tends to be the case more often than not for O’Malley, who has quickly become one of the biggest names in the company since he first arrived on the Contender Series. In that time, he’s fought some of the very best in what has been a fascinating career to see unfold.

In a recent interview, O’Malley opened up on who exactly landed the hardest shot on him in his career thus far.