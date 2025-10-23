Patchy Mix fails drug test in final Bellator fight, has fight overturned

By Cole Shelton - October 23, 2025
Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix has reportedly failed a drug test in his final Bellator fight.

Mix was defending his Bellator bantamweight title in the main event of Bellator Champion Series in Paris in May of 2024 against Magomed Magomedov. Mix ended up edging out a very close split decision. However, a year and a half after the fight, the result was overturned to a loss for Mix.

The French Mixed Martial Arts Federation told Tapology that due to the failed drug test, Mix’s win is being overturned from a win to a loss.

“This is not the first “reverse to a loss” we have received from the FMMAF but it is the most prominent. Tapology does not overturning wins to losses in such circumstances. The approach we are accustomed to in MMA is for wins to be overturned to No Contests,” Tapology wrote on X.

Following Mix’s split decision win over Magomed Magomedov, he signed with the UFC. However, Patchy Mix has gone 0-2 in the UFC. And now, according to the FMMAF, has lost three fights in a row.

Patchy Mix issues statement after last loss

Patchy Mix entered the UFC with plenty of hype, but he struggled in his debut against Mario Bautista.

Mix then returned to the Octagon at UFC 320 earlier this month, when he took on UFC newcomer Jakub Wiklacz. Mix suffered a controversial split decision loss, and after the defeat, he issued a statement on the loss.

“Walking home from the arena, man, it just hits you, you know?,” Mix said on his Facebook Page. “Just got to keep it in perspective. Can’t win split decisions and be happy when I win them and then when I lose them, I can’t be upset, either. Much respect to my opponent and his team, and just got to get back to the drawing board, get better.”

With the result being overturned to a loss, Mix is now technically 19-4. He has notable wins over Sergio Pettis, Raufeon Stots, Magomed Magomedov, Kyoji Horiguchi, and James Gallagher, among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Patchy Mix UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall appears at a pre-fight press conference for UFC 321

Tom Aspinall believes new No. 1 contender will be determined at UFC 321

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 23, 2025
Alex Pereira UFC walkout prep point
Jailton Almeida

UFC 321 fighter says Alex Pereira won't make heavyweight move permanent

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 23, 2025

One key fighter on the UFC 321 card doesn’t believe Alex Pereira would stick around at heavyweight for more than a super fight.

Dana White and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Dana White tells Umar Nurmagomedov what he must do at UFC 321 to earn another title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 23, 2025

Dana White has let Umar Nurmagomedov know what he should do to maximize his chances of getting a title rematch.

Jon Jones, UFC, brother, Arthur Jones
UFC

UFC legend Jon Jones breaks silence on brother's sudden passing

BJ Penn Staff - October 23, 2025

Jon Jones, one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, has spoken out following the tragic death of his brother Arthur several weeks ago.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett claims Ilia Topuria is "stalling" over a potential title fight

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett believes that Ilia Topuria is stalling over a potential lightweight title showdown between them.

Jailton Almeida

Jailton Almeida doesn't believe Alex Pereira moving to heavyweight will impact his quest for a UFC title

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2025
UFC 321 - Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane staredown
Tom Aspinall

UFC 321: ‘Aspinall vs. Gane’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2025

This weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship once again heads back to Abu Dhabi for UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane.

Ludovit Klein
UFC

Ludovit Klein's "heart of a lion" will shine at UFC 321, per Oktagon MMA training partner

Dylan Bowker - October 22, 2025

Ludovit Klein has a massive matchup looming in the coming days at UFC 321, and a surging Oktagon MMA star who trains with Klein has given his thoughts on that bout. The referenced mixed martial artist is Tamerlan Dulatov who is coming off a victory against Henrique Melo at Oktagon 78 on October 18th.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane during UFC 321 presser
UFC

Tom Aspinall favors Ciryl Gane over Lesnar and Werdum in hypothetical fights

Dylan Bowker - October 22, 2025

Tom Aspinall definitely rates Ciryl Gane highly as a fighter ahead of their clash this weekend, and that came across during a recent media appearance he did, where he favoured ‘Bon Gamin’ over multiple former UFC champs. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion took part in a segment for TNT Sports as part of their ‘Winner Stays On’ segment with Aspinall picking victors in fantasy fights.

Conor McGregor appears at a White House press briefing, opposite Frankie Edgar in the Octagon at UFC 281
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor hints 'ulterior motives' could've contributed to Frankie Edgar's abrupt BKFC 82 removal

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2025

Conor McGregor had some interesting comments on former UFC champion Frankie Edgar’s abrupt removal from Bare Knuckle FC 82.