Patchy Mix fails drug test in final Bellator fight, has fight overturned

Patchy Mix has reportedly failed a drug test in his final Bellator fight.

Mix was defending his Bellator bantamweight title in the main event of Bellator Champion Series in Paris in May of 2024 against Magomed Magomedov. Mix ended up edging out a very close split decision. However, a year and a half after the fight, the result was overturned to a loss for Mix.

The French Mixed Martial Arts Federation told Tapology that due to the failed drug test, Mix’s win is being overturned from a win to a loss.

“This is not the first “reverse to a loss” we have received from the FMMAF but it is the most prominent. Tapology does not overturning wins to losses in such circumstances. The approach we are accustomed to in MMA is for wins to be overturned to No Contests,” Tapology wrote on X.

Following Mix’s split decision win over Magomed Magomedov, he signed with the UFC. However, Patchy Mix has gone 0-2 in the UFC. And now, according to the FMMAF, has lost three fights in a row.

Patchy Mix issues statement after last loss

Patchy Mix entered the UFC with plenty of hype, but he struggled in his debut against Mario Bautista.

Mix then returned to the Octagon at UFC 320 earlier this month, when he took on UFC newcomer Jakub Wiklacz. Mix suffered a controversial split decision loss, and after the defeat, he issued a statement on the loss.

“Walking home from the arena, man, it just hits you, you know?,” Mix said on his Facebook Page. “Just got to keep it in perspective. Can’t win split decisions and be happy when I win them and then when I lose them, I can’t be upset, either. Much respect to my opponent and his team, and just got to get back to the drawing board, get better.”

With the result being overturned to a loss, Mix is now technically 19-4. He has notable wins over Sergio Pettis, Raufeon Stots, Magomed Magomedov, Kyoji Horiguchi, and James Gallagher, among others.