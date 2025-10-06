Patchy Mix says he ‘can’t be upset’ with 0-2 start to UFC career after big setback at UFC 320

By Curtis Calhoun - October 6, 2025
Patchy Mix speaks with his opponent after his fight at UFC 320

Former Bellator titleholder Patchy Mix’s UFC career couldn’t’ve started much worse after his second defeat at UFC 320.

Patchy Mix’s second attempt at making a first impression with UFC fans didn’t go according to plan on Saturday at UFC 320.

Months removed from a shocking debut loss to Mario Bautista at UFC 316, Mix lost another decision at UFC 320, this time to Jakub Wiklacz by split decision. Despite rallying late, Mix looked hesitant to attack Wiklacz in all facets, as Wiklacz poured on the pressure in the early minutes.

Mix has now lost consecutive fights for the first time in his MMA career after being considered by many as the pound-for-pound best bantamweight on the planet during his Bellator title reign. After entering the UFC as one of its biggest signings, Mix is now on the verge of losing a roster spot, but he remains as optimistic as ever after UFC 320.

Patchy Mix reacts to UFC 320 after adding to career-first losing streak

In a recent statement on his Facebook page, Mix broke his social media silence following UFC 320.

“Walking home from the arena, man, it just hits you, you know?” Mix said.

“Just got to keep it in perspective. Can’t win split decisions and be happy when I win them and then when I lose them, I can’t be upset, either.

“Much respect to my opponent and his team, and just got to get back to the drawing board, get better.”

Before signing with the UFC earlier this year, Mix defeated the likes of Sergio Pettis, Raufeon Stots, and Magomed Magomedov during his Bellator title reign. He hadn’t lost since Sept. 2020 before his current losing skid.

Mix faces a must-win situation in his next UFC booking. The UFC bantamweight title picture is becoming increasingly crowded, meaning Mix is firmly on the outside of the conversation, as of this writing.

But Mix has time to right the ship in his UFC promotional tenure and will look to bounce back next year.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

