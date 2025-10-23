UFC 321 loses fight featuring two touted prospects just days before Abu Dhabi PPV

A UFC 321 undercard bout featuring two touted prospects has been canceled just hours before the pay-per-view event.

UFC 321 is one of the biggest cards of the year this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Headlined by a heavyweight title matchup between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane, UFC 321 features plenty of intriguing bouts, including a vacant strawweight title matchup as the co-main event.

UFC 321 continues the MMA leader’s tradition of hosting at least one major event in Abu Dhabi annually, a tradition expected to continue after the UFC’s Paramount broadcasting partnership goes into effect in January. Abu Dhabi was essential in the UFC hosting events at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But just hours before UFC 321, the card lost a major bout between two talented prospects.

UFC 321 loses undercard bout just hours before massive pay-per-view event

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff reported Thursday that a UFC lightweight clash between Matheus Camilo and Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady has been canceled for undisclosed reasons.

It’s another example of poor fortune for Al-Selwady, who has had four fights canceled over the last year in the UFC. He was most recently supposed to face fellow prospect Bolaji Oki in February before Oki withdrew due to an injury.

Al-Selwady earned a UFC contract via Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023, before losing his promotional debut in March 2024. He fell to Loik Radzhabov by third-round TKO.

Camilo lost his UFC debut in May after a six-fight win streak outside of the promotion. He fell to Gabe Green by second-round submission.

After the Camilo vs. Al-Selwady cancellation, UFC 321 now has 13 fights on the card with two title bouts. UFC 321 also features the return of top bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov against the surging Mario Bautista in a massive main card clash.

BJPenn will keep you up to date with all the latest from UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, including live coverage on Saturday night.