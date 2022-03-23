Paddy Pimblett shares timeline for future UFC lightweight title shot: “That’s a 2025 thing”

Paddy Pimblett has shared his timeline for a future UFC lightweight title shot. It’s safe to say, ‘The Baddy’ doesn’t see himself fighting for gold anytime soon.

The 27-year-old recently competed at UFC London last weekend. Pimblett went through early adversity against Kazula Vargas, but once again preserved. He wound up winning the bout via first-round submission and received a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for his efforts.

His victory over Vargas, as well as his debut knockout over Luigi Vendramini, have seen the prospect become one of the biggest names in the division. The former Cage Warriors champion has quickly earned comparisons to another former champion, Conor McGregor.

While ‘The Notorious’ got a title shot within two years of his debut, ‘The Baddy’ doesn’t see that in his future. Pimblett discussed his UFC future on The Pat McAfee Show and admitted he’s a long way from fighting for gold.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Pimblett opined that he’s still three years away from receiving a title shot. Furthermore, he also noted that he wouldn’t even want to fight for a championship under his current contract anyway. The lightweight prospect recently revealed that he only earned $24k for his win over Vargas, not including his performance bonus.

“No, I’m not an unrealistic lad. That’s more of a 2025 thing. I’m just trying to take it one step at a time. Especially now the way my money is lad, if I’m fighting for this amount of money, I don’t want to fight anywhere near the title. Yeah, I want to be getting paid championship money before I even get to fight for the title.”

What do you think about Paddy Pimblett’s comments about fighting for the title? Who do you want to see the lightweight star face in his next Octagon outing?