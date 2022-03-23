Jorge Masvidal says he has “not been charged” in alleged Colby Covington incident as he delays Gamebred FC license in Nevada

Jorge Masvidal has briefly spoken about his alleged incident with Colby Covington.

On Monday, it was revealed that ‘Gamebred’ sucker-punched Covington causing one of his teeth to break. It caught the MMA world by surprise, but Masvidal had said their rivalry was not over and he would still fight him on the street if need be. He did exactly that and later posted a video on social media, seemingly confirming he did what was reported.

With Masvidal sucker-punching Covington, if ‘Chaos’ wants he can press charges, which would cause ‘Gamebred’ to be arrested. But, on Wednesday, as he spoke before the Nevada State Athletic Commission – to delay his license of Gamebred FC in the state – Masvidal revealed he was not charged with anything.

“Since I do have an open case, I’m not supposed to talk about it, but I guess you’re referencing that,” Masvidal responded as first reported by MixedMartialArts.com. “If we could table [the application], it would be better. Right now, I had mutual [combat] with another athlete and I can’t say too much on that, but if we could table it for later, that would be amazing… To my knowledge, I have not been charged. I do have lawyers on the case, and they’re talking back and forth.”

Although Jorge Masvidal says he has not been charged with anything, it is believed that police are still looking into the incident. Covington, himself, could also press charges for what Masvidal did to him at a restaurant in Miami this week.

As for Gamebred FC, Masvidal can re-apply for the promoter’s license at a later date where he will once again have to speak to the commission. He launched Gamebred FC in 2021 and had the first event in Mississippi.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal should be charged for sucker-punching Colby Covington?