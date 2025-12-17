Henry Cejudo understands why UFC snubbed lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has explained why he understands Arman Tsarukyan being snubbed for a world title shot.

Right now, Arman Tsarukyan is in a difficult position. While he’s coming off the back of an incredible submission win over Dan Hooker, he wasn’t selected to be part of the UFC interim lightweight title fight at UFC 324. Instead, that honor went to Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett who will battle it out next month.

Tsarukyan, on the other hand, is clearly in the bad books with Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It’s not clear as to what exactly he needs to do to get out of it, but you’d have to imagine it will involve him fighting at least one more time before getting his shot.

In a recent interview, Henry Cejudo gave his thoughts on the UFC vs Tsarukyan situation.

Henry Cejudo on lightweight title contention says he understands why Dana White didn’t give Arman Tsarukyan a title shot 😬 “I thought Arman Tsarukyan deserved it. I can see why Dana White and the UFC didn’t give it to him because he didn’t fight when they needed him to. You had… pic.twitter.com/5GArrlDpZ5 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 15, 2025

Cejudo’s view on Tsarukyan dilemma

“I thought Arman Tsarukyan deserved it,” Cejudo told MMA Arena (h/t Red Corner MMA). “But I can see why Dana White and the UFC didn’t give it to him because he didn’t fight when they needed him to. He had the opportunity, so now he says get to the back of the line. If I’m Arman, I’m looking to fight as frequently as I possibly can because you’ve got to get better.”

