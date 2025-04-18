Islam Makhachev’s coach makes stunning comments about Paddy Pimblett’s UFC rise

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 18, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach has some favorable comments for emerging contender Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett

“The Baddy” had his highest profile fight to date when he clashed with Michael Chandler at UFC 314. Outside of a brief barrage from Chandler early, Pimblett destroyed “Iron” up until the third round, where he scored the TKO finish. It was an emphatic win over a dangerous opponent.

Pimblett has even left Makhachev’s coach impressed.

RELATED: PADDY PIMBLETT POKES FUN AT CONOR MCGREGOR FOR LOSING UFC 314 BET

Javier Mendez Heaps Praise on “The Baddy”

During a recent edition of his “Javier & Mo Show,” Javier Mendez admitted that Paddy Pimblett has done enough to receive a massive fight, even if it’s against Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship (via MMAJunkie).

“Paddy is ready to face anybody,” Mendez said on his “Javier & Mo Show” podcast. “I mean, what he’s done already, his credentials, his winning record in the UFC, his hype, and what he can do, how he can motivate people. If they give him the next title shot, he deserves it.”

Mendez wasn’t the biggest believer of Pimblett at first. The rising 155-pounder has grown on Makhachev’s coach.

“He’s improved every single time,” Mendez said of Pimblett. “Every time he comes out, his confidence is stronger and stronger all the time. His speaking is pretty impressive. I like him. He’s fun to watch. I can’t understand half the words he says, but I do pick up on him. …He’s funny.”

Many are wondering who Makhachev’s next title defense will be against. Makhachev has made it clear that he’d rather not fight former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria right now. The lightweight champion’s argument is that he’s already beaten a former 145-pound champion twice in Alexander Volkanovski. He’d rather “La Leyenda” prove himself at 155 pounds first.

BJPenn.com will keep you updated on what’s next for Makhachev and Pimblett.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Javier Mendez Paddy Pimblett UFC

