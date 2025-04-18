Islam Makhachev’s coach makes stunning comments about Paddy Pimblett’s UFC rise

Javier Mendez Heaps Praise on “The Baddy”

During a recent edition of his “Javier & Mo Show,” Javier Mendez admitted that Paddy Pimblett has done enough to receive a massive fight, even if it’s against Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship (via MMAJunkie).

“Paddy is ready to face anybody,” Mendez said on his “Javier & Mo Show” podcast. “I mean, what he’s done already, his credentials, his winning record in the UFC, his hype, and what he can do, how he can motivate people. If they give him the next title shot, he deserves it.”

Mendez wasn’t the biggest believer of Pimblett at first. The rising 155-pounder has grown on Makhachev’s coach.

“He’s improved every single time,” Mendez said of Pimblett. “Every time he comes out, his confidence is stronger and stronger all the time. His speaking is pretty impressive. I like him. He’s fun to watch. I can’t understand half the words he says, but I do pick up on him. …He’s funny.”

Many are wondering who Makhachev’s next title defense will be against. Makhachev has made it clear that he’d rather not fight former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria right now. The lightweight champion’s argument is that he’s already beaten a former 145-pound champion twice in Alexander Volkanovski. He’d rather “La Leyenda” prove himself at 155 pounds first.

