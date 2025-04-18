Popular UFC fighter defends referee following controversial stoppage victory

Dan Ige Has Different Take on Referee

Dan Ige was interviewed by Dan Tom for Home of Fight. When asked about the controversial stoppage, Ige said he sees both sides of the argument. Ultimately, Ige feels referee Andrew Glenn truly believed he was saving Sean Woodson from himself (via MMAMania.com).

“You know what, I understand the controversy, but I believe the commentary plays a big role in that,” Ige said. “Because in the moment, when I was in there and he shot in on my legs and I was hammer fisting him and the ref stopped the fight, the crowd erupted. I felt the energy. There was no controversy there. Everyone was stoked that I finished the fight, and I did what I was supposed to do.

“When I went back and watched it, DC said his comments with Rogan and Anik. They said what they said,” Ige added. “It kind of sucks because it robs me of my victory, but at the same time, that ref could’ve saved that guy’s career. If anything, it just robbed me of a greater and bigger finish, essentially damaging the guy more and more. He’s a good dude. I don’t want to necessarily give him brain damage.”

Ige has been known for his exciting fighting style and has become a fan favorite. While the finish wasn’t what the fans wanted, Ige’s point is that his latest victory shouldn’t be discredited.