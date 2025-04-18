Joe Rogan only sees one fighter who can rival Alex Pereira’s punching power

By BJ Penn Staff - April 18, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is very, very high on Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira, Joe Rogan, UFC, Francis Ngannou, MMA, Joe ROgan Experience

In recent years, Rogan has frequently praised Pereira on his podcast, as well as during the Brazilian’s fights. He hasn’t been the only one. Pereira has had one of the most legendary careers in combat sports history. He’s the subject of frequent praise from all kinds of fight fans as a result.

Pereira got his start in combat sports as a kickboxer. After climbing the proverbial mountain and winning titles in two weight classes in the GLORY ring, he then committed to a move to MMA. He rose quickly in the sport. In 2021, after just four fights, he signed with the UFC with a 3-1 record. After just three wins, he challenged dominant champion Israel Adesanya for the title — and won. While Adesanya reclaimed the title in their immediate rematch, things only got better for Pereira from there. He soon moved up to light heavyweight, and after beating Jan Blachowicz in his debut, claimed the vacant title with a knockout of Jiri Prochazka. He then defended the belt with three knockouts over game contenders before losing it with a narrow decision to Magomed Ankalaev earlier this year.

While Pereira no longer has a UFC belt, Rogan is no less impressed with the Brazilian.

Joe Rogan names hardest punchers in combat sports history

During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentator hailed Pereira as the hardest puncher, pound-for-pound, in combat sports history. There is only one fighter who can rival Pereira in terms of punching power, Rogan added, and that is lineal heavyweight MMA champ and living legend Francis Ngannou.

“Alex Pereira is the scariest kickboxer that’s ever competed in the sport,” Rogan said. “The one guy above all that if he hits you once, you’re dead…out of all the guys I’ve ever seen fight, I don’t think anybody I can say that more than that guy. Including in kickboxing, in everything. He has more power than anybody I’ve ever seen.

“Except Francis Ngannou, but Francis Ngannou is 265 [pounds], but weight class to weight class, Francis can put anybody out too, but he’s not at the same skill level as ‘Poatan,'” Rogan added. “That dude’s terrifying, absolutely terrifying,That power is from God; he’s got a weird gift that’s just different from anyone.”

Francis Ngannou claimed the UFC heavyweight title with a knockout of Stipe Miocic in 2021. After a decision win over Ciryl Gane, he parted ways with the promotion of his own volition, becoming the hottest free agent in the sport. He later signed with the PFL, but has fought just once for the organization, having focused instead on boxing. Rogan has never shied away from praising him, either.

Do you agree with Rogan on this one?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

