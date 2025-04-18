Joe Rogan only sees one fighter who can rival Alex Pereira’s punching power

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is very, very high on Alex Pereira.

In recent years, Rogan has frequently praised Pereira on his podcast, as well as during the Brazilian’s fights. He hasn’t been the only one. Pereira has had one of the most legendary careers in combat sports history. He’s the subject of frequent praise from all kinds of fight fans as a result.

Pereira got his start in combat sports as a kickboxer. After climbing the proverbial mountain and winning titles in two weight classes in the GLORY ring, he then committed to a move to MMA. He rose quickly in the sport. In 2021, after just four fights, he signed with the UFC with a 3-1 record. After just three wins, he challenged dominant champion Israel Adesanya for the title — and won. While Adesanya reclaimed the title in their immediate rematch, things only got better for Pereira from there. He soon moved up to light heavyweight, and after beating Jan Blachowicz in his debut, claimed the vacant title with a knockout of Jiri Prochazka. He then defended the belt with three knockouts over game contenders before losing it with a narrow decision to Magomed Ankalaev earlier this year.

While Pereira no longer has a UFC belt, Rogan is no less impressed with the Brazilian.