What could be next for Rodtang?
Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon dazzled in his return this past weekend at ONE 169.
The Thai great outstruck #3-ranked contender Jacob Smith across five rounds this past Friday, November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, bringing back his vintage taunts along the way.
But now that the dust has settled, “The Iron Man” has to decide where his next move lies.
The most glaring option takes him into a super-fight with Japanese kickboxing sensation Takeru Segawa. Rodtang and Takeru butted heads post-fight at ONE 169. Now it seems the duo have a deep-rooted desire to punch one another as soon as possible.
And given the momentum both now have in ONE Championship, there seems like no better time for the duo to clash.
Another monumental bout Rodtang could opt for is a second showdown with two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. The pair first clashed at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023.
Rodtang lost a split decision that night in the biggest Muay Thai fight in recent history. And undoubtedly, fans would love a sequel.
If the stars fail to align, the 27-year-old could start anew at bantamweight. Rodtang has struggled to make the flyweight limit in recent times, earning much frustration from the Muay Thai community.
But if he were to wipe the slate clean and move to bantamweight, a whole new world of opportunity would open for him.
Rodtang vows to reunite with ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship
Despite Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s glistening performance against Jacob Smith at ONE 169, there was an air of negativity in the lead-up.
After a reign stemming six years, Rodtang was stripped of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title after failing to make the flyweight limit. “The Iron Man” weighed half a pound over on the scales.
Nobody took the news harder than the 27-year-old, though, and he has since promised to reunite with the coveted World Title as soon as possible.
