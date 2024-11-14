What could be next for Rodtang? 

Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon dazzled in his return this past weekend at ONE 169.

The Thai great outstruck #3-ranked contender Jacob Smith across five rounds this past Friday, November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, bringing back his vintage taunts along the way.

But now that the dust has settled, “The Iron Man” has to decide where his next move lies.

The most glaring option takes him into a super-fight with Japanese kickboxing sensation Takeru Segawa. Rodtang and Takeru butted heads post-fight at ONE 169. Now it seems the duo have a deep-rooted desire to punch one another as soon as possible.

And given the momentum both now have in ONE Championship, there seems like no better time for the duo to clash.

Another monumental bout Rodtang could opt for is a second showdown with two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. The pair first clashed at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023.

Rodtang lost a split decision that night in the biggest Muay Thai fight in recent history. And undoubtedly, fans would love a sequel.

If the stars fail to align, the 27-year-old could start anew at bantamweight. Rodtang has struggled to make the flyweight limit in recent times, earning much frustration from the Muay Thai community.

But if he were to wipe the slate clean and move to bantamweight, a whole new world of opportunity would open for him.