VIDEO | Vitor Belfort in phenomenal shape ahead of ONE Championship debut

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort looks to be in truly phenomenal shape ahead of his debut with ONE Championship.

Belfort has not fought since he was knocked out by Lyoto Machida in the final bout of his UFC career in 2018. Shortly thereafter, he signed with ONE Championship. He was expected to make his debut with the promotion opposite Alain Ngalani earlier this year, but that plan was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite this delay, Belfort looks to be in incredible shape. The Brazilian legend flaunted his physique and power in a recent post to Instagram.

“The devil has no feelings, that’s why he don’t care about your feelings, he only acts in your head, because only the head governs, not your feelings,” Belfort wrote in the caption for his post.

Vitor Belfort is clearly getting himself into incredible shape for his ONE Championship debut. His opponent, Ngalani, will no doubt be making similarly diligent preparations.

“Vitor Belfort is a legend, there’s no denying that,” Ngalani told BJPENN.com back in April. “To me it’s a privilege to meet him in ONE Championship. I’m looking to redeem myself and this fight is bringing me a lot of excitement. It brings the motivation and lights a new fire in me.

“I respect Vitor. He’s a great athlete. But at the end of the day, we’re going to go out there and draw swords. After that, I’ll still have 100 percent respect for him, no matter the outcome of the fight, but I’m going there to take that [win].”

Belfort and Ngalani are expected to meet in a special rules fight in the ONE light heavyweight division.

