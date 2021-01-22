ONE Championship results and highlights: Shinya Aoki sets promotional record with sub of James Nakashima

On Friday, ONE Championship returned to our screens with its first event of 2021—and the card did not disappoint.

Titled ONE: Unbreakable, the card emanated from the promotion’s home base of Singapore, and was headlined by a bantamweight kickboxing title between reigning champion Alaverdi Ramazanov and one of the best pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighters on the planet, Capitan Petchyindee Academy. Capitan won this fight in emphatic fashion in round two, claiming the title for himself.

The card was co-headlined by a lightweight fight between the division’s former champion Shinya Aoki and former welterweight title challenger James Nakashima, who was making his debut in the weight class. Aoki won this fight with a first-round rear-naked choke, becoming the all-time submission leader in ONE Championship in the process.

Other highlights of the card included a big win for promotional newcomer Gadzhimurad Abdulaev, who submitted the former welterweight champion Zebaztian Kadestam in the first round, Chinese atomweight contender Meng Bo, and Team Lakay star Lito Adiwang.

See the full results of this finish-filled ONE Championship card below:

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship

Capitan Petchyindee Academy defeats Alaverdi Ramazanov in round two

Capitan 🇹🇭 CRUSHES Alaverdi Ramazanov in Round 2 to claim the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship!

Lightweight mixed martial arts contest

Shinya Aoki defeats James Nakashima via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:42 of round one

Shinya Aoki 🇯🇵 becomes the all-time submission leader in ONE with a SLICK rear-naked choke against James Nakashima!

Heavyweight kickboxing contest

Rade Opacic defeats Bruno Susano via TKO at 1:11 of round two

Welterweight mixed martial arts contest

Gadzhimurad Abdulaev defeats Zebaztian Kadestam via submission (face crank) at 2:08 of round one

Catchweight (54.8KG) mixed martial arts contest

Meng Bo defeats Samara Santos via unanimous decision

Strawweight mixed martial arts contest

Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang defeats Namiki Kawahara via knockout at 2:02 of round two

Lito Adiwang 🇵🇭 does his late mother proud, knocking out Namiki Kawahara in Round 2!

During the ONE: Unbreakable broadcast, ONE Championship also officially announced the returns of former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson. Alvarez will take on former ONE lightweight title challenger Iuri Lapicus, and Johnson will battle ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes. Both fights will occur on April 7.