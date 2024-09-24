Nong-O Hama shuts down retirement ahead of next bout: “I am still hungry for victory” 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 23, 2024

Nong-O Hama is on a mission to show the world that his career is far from over.  

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

The former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion sees action at ONE Friday Fights 81. The event airs live in Asian primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 27. 

There, he squares off against rising Russian star Kiamran Nabati in a three-round duel. 

With over 300 bouts under his belt, Nong-O is one of the most experienced athletes in the sport today.  

While many of his peers have long since retired, the 37-year-old believes he still has plenty left in the tank.  

“Many people say that I am too old in this field, so I will show that even though I am 37, I am still in good shape. My fire has still not burned out. My body is still strong. I am still hungry for victory. I still want to win,” he said. 

The Thai superstar is realistic about the future, though. He understands that his time in the ring won’t last forever. However, his desire to compete at the highest level remains strong.  

“[I don’t know] how many fights I have left. I haven’t counted them yet because my body can still take it. I will keep doing it until my body can’t take it anymore,” he said. 

“But this moment is considered the final stretch of my career. I will try to do my best in the remaining time. I still want to give good performances, win every fight, and return to being a World Champion so I can retire with style.” 

Nong-O Hama leans on experience against Kiamran Nabati  

Currently ranked #3 in the bantamweight Muay Thai division, Nong-O Hama is intent on using his vast experience against Kiamran Nabati. This is in order for him to claw his way back into World Title contention. 

“My experience throughout the years will definitely help me a lot when I fight against a young gun like him,” he said. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

John Lineker

John Lineker to battle Alexey Balyko in Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 25 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 24, 2024
Reinier de Ridder
UFC

REPORT | Former ONE champion Reinier de Ridder signs with UFC

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2024

Former two-division ONE champion Reinier de Ridder has reportedly inked a multi-fight contract with the UFC after a brief free agency.

Amy Pirnie
ONE Championship

Amy Pirnie to go head-to-head with Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 25 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 24, 2024

ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video plays host to an atomweight Muay Thai tiff with significant World Title implications.  

Superbon Singha Mawynn
ONE Championship

Superbon determined to earn title shot by beating Jo Nattawut 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 23, 2024

Superbon knows a huge payoff awaits him if he plays his cards right in his next outing.  

Hiroki Akimoto
ONE Championship

Hiroki Akimoto determined to score decisive victory at ONE Friday Fights 81 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 23, 2024

Hiroki Akimoto has a crystal-clear plan for his upcoming bout at ONE Friday Fights 81.  

Johan Estupinan

Johan Estupinan booked for quick return against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 25 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 23, 2024
Takeru Segawa
ONE Championship

Takeru motivated to claim redemption win at ONE Friday Fights 81 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2024

Takeru Segawa acknowledges that losing isn’t an option as he gears up for his much-awaited return to the ring.  

Tom DeBlass
ONE Championship

BJJ legend Tom DeBlass steps in as ONE Championship VP of grappling 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2024

ONE Championship has officially appointed Tom DeBlass as Vice President of Grappling.  

Victoria Souza
ONE Championship

Victoria Souza elated to overcome odds again at ONE 168 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 19, 2024

Victoria Souza once again showed that no one should ever sleep on her.  

Joe Rogan
ONE Championship

Joe Rogan gushes over Superlek’s 49-second elbow win at ONE 168 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 18, 2024

Joe Rogan is one of many who couldn’t help but rave about Superlek Kiatmoo9’s stunning victory at ONE 168: Denver earlier this month.  