Nong-O Hama shuts down retirement ahead of next bout: “I am still hungry for victory” 

Nong-O Hama is on a mission to show the world that his career is far from over.

The former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion sees action at ONE Friday Fights 81. The event airs live in Asian primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 27.

There, he squares off against rising Russian star Kiamran Nabati in a three-round duel.

With over 300 bouts under his belt, Nong-O is one of the most experienced athletes in the sport today.

While many of his peers have long since retired, the 37-year-old believes he still has plenty left in the tank.

“Many people say that I am too old in this field, so I will show that even though I am 37, I am still in good shape. My fire has still not burned out. My body is still strong. I am still hungry for victory. I still want to win,” he said.

The Thai superstar is realistic about the future, though. He understands that his time in the ring won’t last forever. However, his desire to compete at the highest level remains strong.

“[I don’t know] how many fights I have left. I haven’t counted them yet because my body can still take it. I will keep doing it until my body can’t take it anymore,” he said.

“But this moment is considered the final stretch of my career. I will try to do my best in the remaining time. I still want to give good performances, win every fight, and return to being a World Champion so I can retire with style.”