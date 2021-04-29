MMA legend Shinya Aoki takes a shot at Sage Northcutt

ONE Championship’s Shinya Aoki left a short and sweet message for Sage Northcutt after calling him out on the ONE on TNT 4 broadcast.

The controversial Aoki has long since been viewed as one of the most unpredictable men in mixed martial arts, whether that be with ONE Championship or elsewhere.

Last night, he fought against Eduard Folayang in an enticing trilogy bout that ended with Aoki winning via submission – just as he did two years ago in their Tokyo rematch.

After the fight he decided to call out Northcutt, which caused a few words to be exchanged on social media.

Northcutt hasn’t fought since he was beaten by Cosmo Alexandre who, in more ways than one, completely obliterated Northcutt and set his career back with one fairly devastating punch.

“Super Sage” has still been tipped for superstardom by many but even with that being the case, there are definitely some questions to be answered after two years away from the cage.

Aoki, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be worried about anything other than himself – which is a trend that has followed him throughout most of his MMA career.

The former ONE lightweight champion has won four straight ever since losing the belt to Christian Lee, and while some don’t feel like he’d have much of a chance in a rematch, others are intrigued to see what would happen.

If he can get a win over Sage Northcutt then perhaps the discussions surrounding another title bout can begin. At the same time, Northcutt could really enter himself into the conversation if he can make a big statement upon returning.

Will the legendary Shinya Aoki ever fight for a ONE Championship belt again? If he does, will he win it? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!