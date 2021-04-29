Kevin Holland stumps for short-notice opportunity against Donald Cerrone

UFC middleweight Kevin Holland is stumping to take on veteran Donald Cerrone on short notice next weekend in a 175lbs catchweight bout.

Holland has lost his last two fights to Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson after being taken down and controlled for 25 minutes in both of those bouts. “Trailblazer” was expected to take some time off to work on his wrestling skills, but it appears as though he wants to step back into the Octagon as soon as possible for a short-notice fight with Cerrone.

After Diego Sanchez pulled out of the May 8 matchup with Cerrone, the UFC is now looking for another opponent for “Cowboy” and Holland is one of the fighters who is asking for it, in addition to fighters such as Emil Weber Meek. Take a look at what Holland wrote on his social media on Thursday as he called out Cerrone for a fight next weekend at 175lbs.

I’ll run my ass off I’ll sleep upstairs with my heat maxed out and a suna suit on your a legend nothing but respect @cowboycerrone ! I’ll gladly step up Probably come in around 175 but if the cowboy needs a dog to go along for the ride maybe show you a few tricks….. Call BigMouth @seanshelby @mickmaynard2 @ufc I’d tag the boss but yeah I’m low key on time out love you boss @koreps

Although Holland should be looking to hone his wrestling skills after seeing how he lost to Brunson and Vettori, the opportunity to step up on short notice to fight Cerrone is a chance that he wants to take. Against Cerrone, Holland would be fighting an aging veteran who is primarily a striker at this point of his career, so it would be a favorable matchup for him.

Do you want to see Kevin Holland fight against Donald Cerrone next weekend?