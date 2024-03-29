Jacob Smith looks to spoil Denis Puric’s birthday at ONE Fight Night 21

Jacob Smith is determined to cast a shadow over Denis Puric‘s special day.

Both men collide in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime affair airs live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 5.

The Brit striker sees more than just an opportunity to claim victory in his next outing.

Puric’s 39th birthday falls on the very same day as their match, a coincidence that Smith views as serendipitous.

“I’m sure I’m fighting him on his 39th birthday. So, unfortunately, my birthday present to him is going to be me knocking him out,” he said.

This confidence coming from the Bad Company representative is quite understandable. He’s fresh from an outstanding performance against Walter Goncalves in December 2023.

In that matchup, he stopped the Brazilian in the first round with a solid knee to the body to clinch the #2 seat in the division’s rankings.

Riding high on that triumph, Smith believes he can replicate the same outcome against Puric.

“I’m either going to stop him with the knee or stop him with an elbow. I feel like the first round is going to be quite fiery,” Smith said.

“But if he decides to rush me too early, he’s going to walk into some big shots, so I could just finish him in round one.”