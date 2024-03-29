Jacob Smith looks to spoil Denis Puric’s birthday at ONE Fight Night 21

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 29, 2024

Jacob Smith is determined to cast a shadow over Denis Puric‘s special day.

Jacob Smith

Both men collide in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime affair airs live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 5.

The Brit striker sees more than just an opportunity to claim victory in his next outing.

Puric’s 39th birthday falls on the very same day as their match, a coincidence that Smith views as serendipitous.

“I’m sure I’m fighting him on his 39th birthday. So, unfortunately, my birthday present to him is going to be me knocking him out,” he said.

This confidence coming from the Bad Company representative is quite understandable. He’s fresh from an outstanding performance against Walter Goncalves in December 2023.

In that matchup, he stopped the Brazilian in the first round with a solid knee to the body to clinch the #2 seat in the division’s rankings.

Riding high on that triumph, Smith believes he can replicate the same outcome against Puric.

“I’m either going to stop him with the knee or stop him with an elbow. I feel like the first round is going to be quite fiery,” Smith said.

“But if he decides to rush me too early, he’s going to walk into some big shots, so I could just finish him in round one.”

Jacob Smith looks to move up the rankings

For Jacob Smith, this isn’t merely about securing another win. It’s about leveraging this pivotal moment to propel himself closer to vying for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title.

At the apex of the rankings loom two formidable adversaries — divisional king Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Smith recognizes that an emphatic victory over Denis Puric is his ticket to claim a shot at the throne.

“My goal is to be the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, and fingers crossed by the end of the year that comes through,” he said.

“Rodtang is the champion and Superlek is number one. After beating Walter, I’m now number two. Rodtang and Superlek are probably going to fight each other again soon, then I should get the shot at the winner after I beat Puric.”

