Bryce Mitchell issues apology after controversial comments supporting Adolf Hitler

By Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell has issued an apology after making some controversial comments about supporting Adolf Hitler.

Bryce Mitchell UFC 296

Mitchell turned heads earlier this week when he dubbed Hitler “a good guy” while speaking on his podcast. In addition to praising Adolf, the outspoke featherweight also shared his theories on the Holocaust being a hoax.

Mitchell’s controversial comments quickly made their way to UFC CEO Dana White, who proceeded to condemn the featherweight for his words of idiocy.

“I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant shit said over the years, but this is probably the worst. First of all, when you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of six million Jews, and it was his intent to completely eliminate the Jewish people. And that’s a guy you would want to go fishing with? And think about this, when you look at [World War II], it was the deadliest war in human history. In its entirety, you’re talking about a war that resulted in 15 million military deaths, and 45 million civilian deaths. That doesn’t include at least another 25 million soldiers that were wounded.”

Dana White continued to go off on Bryce Mitchell:

“Second of all, Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron. That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people. We reached out to Bryce immediately when we read what he said and let him know exactly how we felt about it. But what he said was beyond disgusting and he needs a real education on the facts surrounding Hitler and WWII.”

Following the immense backlash, Bryce Mitchell took to Instagram where he shared an apology to his fans and followers:

“I’m sorry I sounded insensitive,” Mitchell wrote. “I definitely was not trying to offend anybody, but I know I did. I know that a lot of people died in the Holocaust, and that’s a fact. Hitler did a lot of evil things, I think we can agree on that. I’m definitely not a Nazi, and definitely do not condone any of the evil things Hitler did.”

What do you make of Mitchell’s apology? Share your thoughts in the comment sections on social media PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bryce Mitchell UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, Nassourdine Imavov

Israel Adesanya issues statement following TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025
Michael Page
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Pros react after Michael Page hands Shara Magomedov his first loss at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event was co-headlined by a middleweight bout between Michael Page and Shara Magomedov.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Vegas 85, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Saudi Arabia Bonus Report: Nassourdine Imavov one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025

The Octagon returned to Riyadh for today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Saudi Arabia, Israel Adesanya, Pros react, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov stops Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event was headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Nassourdine Imavov taking on Israel Adesanya.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Saudi Arabia, Israel Adesanya, Results, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Nassourdine Imavov def. Israel Adesanya (Video)

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the main event between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov.

UFC Saudi Arabia, Adesanya, Imavov, Results, UFC

UFC Saudi Arabia: 'Adesanya vs. Imavov' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025
Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

REPORT | Kevin Holland set for welterweight return at UFC London against Gunnar Nelson

Josh Evanoff - January 31, 2025

Kevin Holland will reportedly meet Gunnar Nelson at UFC London in March.

UFC

Chael Sonnen reveals Global Fight League attempted to get him out of retirement: "I'm not fighting again"

Josh Evanoff - January 31, 2025

The newly founded Global Fight League reportedly wanted to sign UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen.

Jon Jones and Dana White, UFC
Jon Jones

Dana White admits the UFC could move on from Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall: "If we don't get the fight done..."

Josh Evanoff - January 31, 2025

UFC President Dana White has offered an update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.

Doo Ho Choi, Bryce Mitchell
Doo Ho Choi

Doo Ho Choi calls out Bryce Mitchell following Adolf Hitler remarks: "I'll give him a good history lesson in the octagon"

Josh Evanoff - January 31, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Doo Ho Choi wants to teach Bryce Mitchell a history lesson.