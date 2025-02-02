Bryce Mitchell issues apology after controversial comments supporting Adolf Hitler

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell has issued an apology after making some controversial comments about supporting Adolf Hitler.

Mitchell turned heads earlier this week when he dubbed Hitler “a good guy” while speaking on his podcast. In addition to praising Adolf, the outspoke featherweight also shared his theories on the Holocaust being a hoax.

Mitchell’s controversial comments quickly made their way to UFC CEO Dana White, who proceeded to condemn the featherweight for his words of idiocy.

“I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant shit said over the years, but this is probably the worst. First of all, when you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of six million Jews, and it was his intent to completely eliminate the Jewish people. And that’s a guy you would want to go fishing with? And think about this, when you look at [World War II], it was the deadliest war in human history. In its entirety, you’re talking about a war that resulted in 15 million military deaths, and 45 million civilian deaths. That doesn’t include at least another 25 million soldiers that were wounded.”

Dana White continued to go off on Bryce Mitchell:

“Second of all, Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron. That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people. We reached out to Bryce immediately when we read what he said and let him know exactly how we felt about it. But what he said was beyond disgusting and he needs a real education on the facts surrounding Hitler and WWII.”

Following the immense backlash, Bryce Mitchell took to Instagram where he shared an apology to his fans and followers:

“I’m sorry I sounded insensitive,” Mitchell wrote. “I definitely was not trying to offend anybody, but I know I did. I know that a lot of people died in the Holocaust, and that’s a fact. Hitler did a lot of evil things, I think we can agree on that. I’m definitely not a Nazi, and definitely do not condone any of the evil things Hitler did.”

